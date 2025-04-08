US Considers Withdrawing Up to 10,000 Troops from Eastern Europe

The United States Department of Defense is deliberating over a proposal to withdraw up to 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe, according to six anonymous US and European officials, as reported by NBC News. This move would primarily affect the 20,000 troops that President Biden's administration deployed to the region in 2022 to strengthen the defenses of countries bordering Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. Though the exact number of troops to be withdrawn remains unclear, the proposal suggests cutting up to half of these forces.

The possible reduction in US military presence, especially in Poland and Romania—key NATO countries on the eastern flank—has raised concerns among European allies. They fear this would signal to Moscow a weakening of Western deterrence and could embolden Russian actions. This proposal comes as former President Donald Trump seeks to broker a ceasefire with Russian President Vladimir Putin and as the US shifts its focus to the Indo-Pacific region, primarily due to competition with China.

The Pentagon is considering this potential drawdown in the context of reallocating military resources to other global priorities, including technological advancements and modernization efforts. The planned troop reductions would free up funds for new weapons and technologies, particularly those aimed at countering China. Currently, about 80,000 US troops are stationed in Europe. The US military presence in Eastern Europe was increased after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, following approval from both parties in the US Congress.

The move to withdraw US forces is part of the broader strategy, which has been championed by the Trump administration, advocating for European allies to take greater responsibility for their defense. However, this strategy has drawn criticism, with some European officials warning that such a reduction in US forces would be seen as a decrease in Washington's commitment to NATO. Analysts have cautioned that this could embolden Russia, leading to increased aggression in Europe.

In the US Senate, Republican Senator Roger Wicker has voiced his opposition to the potential withdrawal, accusing Pentagon officials of planning a "dangerous" move behind the back of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Meanwhile, concerns are growing over the standoff between the US and Ukraine regarding future aid, with President Trump having previously frozen military and intelligence support for Kyiv.

Additionally, as Russia continues to reorganize and modernize its military, some analysts, including former US General Ben Hodges, warn that a US military reduction in Europe would leave NATO with a significantly smaller deterrent force, making it difficult for European countries to fill the gap in defense capabilities.