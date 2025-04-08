US Considers Withdrawing Up to 10,000 Troops from Eastern Europe

EU Approves Trade Countermeasures Against US Tariffs
EU Member States have officially approved the European Commission's proposal to impose trade countermeasures against the United States
The United States Department of Defense is deliberating over a proposal to withdraw up to 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe, according to six anonymous US and European officials, as reported by NBC News. This move would primarily affect the 20,000 troops that President Biden's administration deployed to the region in 2022 to strengthen the defenses of countries bordering Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. Though the exact number of troops to be withdrawn remains unclear, the proposal suggests cutting up to half of these forces.
The possible reduction in US military presence, especially in Poland and Romania—key NATO countries on the eastern flank—has raised concerns among European allies. They fear this would signal to Moscow a weakening of Western deterrence and could embolden Russian actions. This proposal comes as former President Donald Trump seeks to broker a ceasefire with Russian President Vladimir Putin and as the US shifts its focus to the Indo-Pacific region, primarily due to competition with China.
The Pentagon is considering this potential drawdown in the context of reallocating military resources to other global priorities, including technological advancements and modernization efforts. The planned troop reductions would free up funds for new weapons and technologies, particularly those aimed at countering China. Currently, about 80,000 US troops are stationed in Europe. The US military presence in Eastern Europe was increased after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, following approval from both parties in the US Congress.
The move to withdraw US forces is part of the broader strategy, which has been championed by the Trump administration, advocating for European allies to take greater responsibility for their defense. However, this strategy has drawn criticism, with some European officials warning that such a reduction in US forces would be seen as a decrease in Washington's commitment to NATO. Analysts have cautioned that this could embolden Russia, leading to increased aggression in Europe.
In the US Senate, Republican Senator Roger Wicker has voiced his opposition to the potential withdrawal, accusing Pentagon officials of planning a "dangerous" move behind the back of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Meanwhile, concerns are growing over the standoff between the US and Ukraine regarding future aid, with President Trump having previously frozen military and intelligence support for Kyiv.
Additionally, as Russia continues to reorganize and modernize its military, some analysts, including former US General Ben Hodges, warn that a US military reduction in Europe would leave NATO with a significantly smaller deterrent force, making it difficult for European countries to fill the gap in defense capabilities.
The US Army Europe and Africa has confirmed the redeployment of its military personnel and equipment from Jasionka Airport in Poland
U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that the European Union must commit to purchasing $350 billion worth of American energy if it hopes to see relief from his extensive tariffs
The stock market has been shaken by volatility following the U.S. government's decision to impose significant tariffs, with businesses across global supply chains facing increased uncertainty
The European Commission has expressed concerns over the state of Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council and the Anti-Corruption Commission
The European Union has expressed its openness to negotiating a zero-tariff agreement on industrial goods with the United States
The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Munich has led an operation resulting in the arrest of three individuals on April 1 as part of an ongoing investigation into a €50 million VAT fraud scheme
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase