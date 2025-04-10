Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry in 2026 Uncertain Amid Fiscal and Political Instability

Business » FINANCE | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 16:59
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry in 2026 Uncertain Amid Fiscal and Political Instability Simeon Dyankov

Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone may not occur on January 1, 2026, as hoped, but rather in early 2027 or even later, according to Simeon Dyankov, a former finance minister and current member of the Fiscal Council. In an interview with Bulgarian National Radio, Dyankov explained that mid-year entry is not feasible due to the significant costs and technical challenges involved in reformatting the banking system. Therefore, euro adoption can realistically occur only at the start of a calendar year.

Dyankov noted that efforts are currently underway to meet the entry criteria by the beginning of 2026, but he expressed doubt about the feasibility of this timeline, primarily due to the country's fiscal deficit. He mentioned that representatives from the European Central Bank visited Sofia last week for talks. Bulgaria is arguing that extraordinary circumstances, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine and defense-related spending, should be taken into account when assessing compliance with fiscal criteria. However, Dyankov emphasized that the ECB operates independently and does not make politically driven decisions.

He also commented on the political implications of the upcoming convergence report expected in June. According to Dyankov, the current ruling coalition is held together more by the shared objective of eurozone accession than by the report itself. If achieving this goal requires a longer timeline, Dyankov believes the coalition must be reinforced to sustain political stability through 2026. This could involve reconfiguring the government within the current parliament, rather than holding early elections.

Dyankov suggested reopening talks with Democratic Bulgaria (DB), which he described as a natural partner in the euro adoption process. If that effort proves unsuccessful, he proposed exploring cooperation with Delyan Peevski's DPS faction - "New Beginning." A more stable cabinet, he argued, would help shift focus away from the political dimensions of the eurozone debate.

On the economic front, Dyankov cautioned that inflation criteria have only been met in February so far, and it remains uncertain whether Bulgaria can maintain a deficit below the 3% threshold. He also raised concerns about inherited unpaid obligations from previous governments, which may impact the country’s financial performance on an accrued basis.

Finally, Dyankov addressed broader geopolitical issues, criticizing the slow pace of European responses to U.S. tariff policies introduced under President Trump.

Who is Simeon Dyankov
Simeon Dyankov is a Bulgarian economist and politician known for his ultra-right, free-market economic beliefs, heavily influenced by Friedrich von Hayek and Milton Friedman. As a former World Bank employee and Bulgaria's Finance Minister (2009–2013), he advocated for drastic austerity measures, deregulation, and minimal state intervention in the economy. His policies included severe budget cuts, withdrawal of funds from state enterprises, and controversial reforms targeting institutions like the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. Critics argue his rigid adherence to neoliberal ideology led to economic stagnation, high unemployment, and mismanagement, dismissing him as disconnected from reality and one of Bulgaria's weakest finance ministers. His tenure was marked by failed attempts to join the Eurozone's ERM II, unpopular fiscal restrictions, and a refusal to acknowledge the social consequences of his policies.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Eurozone, dyankov

Related Articles:

EU Rejects Serbia's False 'Shopi Nation' and 'Surdulica Martyrs' Claims Against Bulgaria

The European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) has rejected Serbian propaganda related to the so-called "Shopi nation" in Bulgaria and the so-called "Surdulica martyrs

Politics | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Windy Thursday Ahead with Snow in the Northeast

Thursday will bring mostly cloudy conditions across the country, accompanied by rain throughout the day

Society » Environment | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01

Bulgaria's President at Delphi Forum: Europe Must Step Up to Face Global Uncertainty

At the Tenth Annual Delphi Economic Forum in Greece, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed confidence that Europe is capable of addressing its current challenges and reinforcing its global role

Politics | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 16:41

Sofia Public Transport Workers to Protest Again: See When

Public transport workers in Sofia will stage another protest on Monday, April 14, with plans to block three major intersections in the capital

Society | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 16:23

Bulgaria and Turkey Strengthen Energy Ties to Replace Russian Gas

Bulgaria is intensifying efforts to enhance regional energy security through the development of strategic infrastructure aimed at reducing dependence on Russian gas

Business » Energy | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00

New Bulgarian Euro Coin Design Confirmed: Paisius of Hilendar and "God Protect Bulgaria" Inscription

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has officially approved the updated graphic design of the national side of Bulgaria's euro coins, the institution announced

Business » Finance | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 14:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

New Bulgarian Euro Coin Design Confirmed: Paisius of Hilendar and "God Protect Bulgaria" Inscription

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has officially approved the updated graphic design of the national side of Bulgaria's euro coins, the institution announced

Business » Finance | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 14:41

Bulgaria’s Newly Accumulated Debt for 2025 Reaches 1.5 Billion Leva

Bulgaria has accumulated 1.5 billion leva in new debt since the beginning of the year

Business » Finance | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 08:35

BNB Provided Clarifications on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has released the second installment of its "Questions and Answers on the Euro and the Eurozone" series

Business » Finance | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 11:10

Bulgarians Abroad Send 1.32 Billion Euros Back Home in 2024

Bulgarians working abroad sent a total of 1.32 billion euros to their home country last year, according to data from the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | March 30, 2025, Sunday // 09:45

Bulgarians Increasing Savings in Euros as Bank Lending Grows

Bulgaria's households are expected to continue increasing their savings

Business » Finance | March 29, 2025, Saturday // 07:53

Foreign Investments in Bulgaria Surge by 17.7% in January

In January, Bulgaria saw a notable increase in foreign direct investments, with a total of 338 million euros, marking a rise of 17.7% or 50.8 million euros

Business » Finance | March 29, 2025, Saturday // 07:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria