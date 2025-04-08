Donald Trump Jr. to Visit Bulgaria as Part of Eastern European Tour

Politics | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 16:24
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, is set to visit Romania on April 28 as part of a broader tour of Eastern Europe that will also take him to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Serbia, and Bulgaria. His visit comes just one week ahead of Romania's presidential elections, scheduled for May 4.

In Romania, Trump Jr. is expected to participate in an event focused on the business environment, titled "Trump Business Vision 2025." According to organizers, he will not be holding any meetings with local politicians. Romanian media outlets Digi24, G2Media, and G4Media all confirmed the event and emphasized its strictly economic focus.

The Bucharest event marks the beginning of Trump Jr.’s regional tour, with subsequent stops planned in Prague, Bratislava, Budapest, Belgrade, and Sofia. The initiative highlights his engagement with business communities in the region, although no official political engagements have been announced in any of the countries on his itinerary.

Despite the business-oriented nature of his trip, Donald Trump Jr. has previously made political comments regarding developments in Romania. In December 2023, following a controversial ruling by the Romanian Constitutional Court to annul the first round of the presidential elections, Trump Jr. called the decision a "Soros/Marxist attempt to manipulate the result." He expressed his support for far-right candidate Calin Georgescu and criticized his opponent, reformist candidate Elena Lasconi, on social media.

Trump Jr. currently serves as co-CEO of The Trump Organization alongside his brother Eric Trump.

