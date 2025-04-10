Unsettled Weather Across Bulgaria on April 9: Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds Forecast

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience unsettled weather conditions, with isolated light rain and snow showers developing in the afternoon. Winds will blow from the northwest, reaching moderate to strong speeds. Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 8°C and 13°C, with around 9°C forecast for Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be partly cloudy, and some areas may see light rainfall. A moderate northwesterly wind will prevail. Maximum temperatures will vary from 8°C to 12°C. The sea water temperature will be between 8°C and 9°C.

In the mountain regions, the weather will remain mostly cloudy, with scattered snow showers likely in the afternoon. A strong northwesterly wind will dominate the higher elevations. Temperatures will reach around 0°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and drop to -6°C at 2,000 meters.