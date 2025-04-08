History Repeats Itself? German Tanks Return to Russia’s Border

World » RUSSIA | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 14:34
Bulgaria: History Repeats Itself? German Tanks Return to Russia’s Border

For the first time since World War II, German tanks are now stationed on the Russian border—an unthinkable scenario just years ago. This symbolic and strategic move reflects Berlin’s evolving position in Europe and globally, as Germany increasingly embraces a more assertive military role.

The transformation stems from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which triggered a dramatic realignment in Germany’s foreign and defense policies. A war that Moscow believed would last just three days has instead prompted the emergence of a newly militarized Germany, determined to bolster its defense capabilities and stand firmly with its allies.

In the aftermath of the invasion, Germany severed its dependence on Russian gas, endorsed sweeping sanctions against Moscow, and unveiled one of its most extensive rearmament initiatives since the end of the Second World War. Among the major planned acquisitions are F-35 and Eurofighter jets, PULS missile systems, advanced submarines, and upgrades to its Taurus missile systems.

Germany’s growing military footprint is especially evident in Lithuania, where its armed forces—the Bundeswehr—are set to expand to 5,000 troops by 2027. Currently, about 2,000 German soldiers are deployed there, marking a significant increase and underscoring Berlin’s commitment to NATO's eastern flank, as reported by La Razon.

