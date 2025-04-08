MOLCHAT DOMA and THE HORRORS Join Sofia Live Festival 2025

The Sofia Live Festival 2025 has confirmed its final lineup additions, welcoming the Belarusian post-punk synth pop group Molchat Doma and the British alternative band The Horrors. These acts will join a stellar list of performers at the festival, which will be held at Arena Sofia (Kolodruma) in Borisova Garden from June 27 to 29.

Molchat Doma, the Belarusian post-punk trio known for their captivating blend of dark, yet danceable rhythms, will take the stage on June 28, closing the second night of the festival. The band, originally formed in Minsk and now based in Los Angeles, has gained international attention with their gothic, melancholic sound, drawing comparisons to iconic bands like The Cure, Depeche Mode, and Kino. Their viral 2020 hit “Sudno (Boris Ryzhiy)” propelled them to global stardom, with their album Monument even charting on the Billboard 200. Their long-awaited fourth album, Belaya Polosa, will be released in September 2024, followed by a world tour.

On June 27, The Horrors, the legendary British alternative band, will headline the opening night alongside Hug or Handshake and James Bay. Formed nearly two decades ago, The Horrors have continuously reinvented themselves, blending post-punk, shoegaze, psychedelic rock, and industrial electronics. Their latest album, Night Life (2024), explores the darker side of the night, combining melancholy with euphoria. The band’s new lineup features Faris Badwan on vocals, Rhys Webb on bass, Amelia Kidd on keyboards, and Jordan Cook on drums.

The festival’s lineup also includes a mix of global and Bulgarian acts such as Massive Attack, James Bay, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Valence & Brae, Hug or Handshake, Shame, Jeshi, Nofun, and Ali. In addition to the live music, attendees can expect a range of unique activities, including the Kapana Fest, a creative bazaar showcasing handmade items inspired by the festival, and a Mystic Lounge offering tarot consultations from Snejina of Snow White Tarot.

For younger festival-goers, there will be a special children’s area featuring creative workshops, graffiti sessions, and a play area with board games. Additionally, for environmental sustainability, the festival encourages visitors to bring reusable cups, aiming to reduce plastic waste.

Tickets for the event are available at www.sofialivefest.com, Eventim, ticketstation.bg, and partner box offices. A three-day pass is priced at 180 BGN, while single-day tickets for June 27 and 28 are 85 BGN, and for June 29, 115 BGN.

Festival Schedule:

June 27: Hug or Handshake, The Horrors , James Bay

June 28: Jeshi, Nofun, Joey Valence & Brae, Molchat Doma

June 29: Ali, Shame, Michael Kiwanuka, Massive Attack

Festival organizers encourage attendees to use public transport to reach the venue, promoting sustainable travel options.