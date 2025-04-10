Bulgaria: Four of the Injured from Kocani Fire to Be Discharged from 'Pirogov' Hospital Today

Society » INCIDENTS | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 12:04
Four citizens from North Macedonia, who were being treated at the "Pirogov" emergency hospital following the tragic fire in Kocani, are set to be discharged today. These individuals will remain in Bulgaria for a few additional days for ongoing monitoring of their recovery.

On Monday, Prof. Dr. Maya Argirova, head of the Clinic for Burns and Plastic Surgery, confirmed that "Pirogov" is committed to providing care for the patients for up to two years as part of their long-term recovery process.

The fire at the "Pulse" nightclub in Kocani on March 16 resulted in 61 fatalities, with another 200 individuals injured, many of whom sustained severe burns. 14 of the seriously injured were transferred to Bulgarian hospitals in Sofia, Plovdiv, and Varna for treatment.

Yesterday, it was reported that 29-year-old Alexander Gavrilovski, one of the victims, had passed away in Lithuania while receiving medical care.

