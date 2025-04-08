March 2025: Europe’s Hottest Month on Record

Bulgaria: March 2025: Europe's Hottest Month on Record

Europe experienced its hottest March in recorded history in 2025, marking a significant milestone in the continent's ongoing climate crisis. According to the Copernicus Earth observation program, extreme weather patterns have become increasingly frequent across Europe, a region that is warming at a faster rate than any other globally.

The month was characterized by starkly contrasting rainfall patterns across the continent. Some areas faced their driest March in decades, while others saw their wettest, creating a highly unusual and erratic climate. Samantha Burgess from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts highlighted that such variations in weather extremes had not been observed in many places for nearly fifty years.

Globally, March 2025 ranked as the second-hottest on record, further emphasizing the ongoing trend of rising temperatures. This marked the continuation of an unbroken series of record-breaking temperatures that began in July 2023. Since then, the global average temperature has consistently remained at least 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, a consequence of the widespread burning of fossil fuels.

