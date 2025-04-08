Bulgaria's Trade with the U.S.: Key Imports, Exports, and the Potential Impact of Tariffs

Bulgaria's trade with the United States has shown a notable shift in recent years, particularly in exports. While the overall export value to the U.S. reached .12 billion in 2023, imports from the U.S. were significantly smaller at about 6 million. In comparison, Bulgaria's total exports globally amounted to billion in the same year, with the EU countries—Germany, Italy, and Romania—being the primary trading partners.

One of the most surprising aspects of Bulgaria's exports to the U.S. is that the top product is coins, which account for nearly 19% of the total export value. In 2023, the export of coins reached 2 million. This commodity, categorized under "coins that do not have an official exchange rate, other than gold coins," reflects a rise in numismatic interest. In 2022, the value of coin exports to the U.S. was much lower at .8 million, demonstrating a significant increase in demand. According to the International Trade Center in Geneva, Bulgaria now ranks as one of the top global exporters of coins, jumping from 25th place in 2022 to 6th place in 2023.

Following coins, the second-largest export category is medical, surgical, dental, and veterinary instruments and apparatus, valued at million, accounting for 7.6% of exports. Sunflower seeds, valued at million, make up another 4.3% of Bulgaria's exports to the U.S. Other notable exports include animal feed preparations, copper plates, iron bars, and integrated circuits.

The overall growth in Bulgaria's exports to the U.S. has been steady, surpassing the billion mark for the first time in 2022 and reaching .142 billion in 2023. Imports from the U.S. grew significantly in 2022, primarily due to the import of liquefied natural gas after disruptions in gas supplies from Russia. Petroleum gas and other gaseous hydrocarbons topped the list of U.S. exports to Bulgaria in 2023, valued at 6.9 million, representing 18.9% of imports. Other key imports include aircraft, parts for apparatus, petroleum coke, and integrated circuits.

The overall trade relationship between the U.S. and Bulgaria, while smaller compared to other major trading partners, remains significant. Bulgaria’s exports to the U.S. represent 2.2% of its total exports, while U.S. imports make up 1.2% of Bulgaria's overall imports.

With the introduction of new tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump, there are concerns about potential effects on Bulgaria's trade. The auto industry, in particular, could face challenges if tariffs are imposed on vehicles or auto parts, which would negatively impact Bulgarian factories producing auto components. However, the full impact of these measures remains uncertain, as the situation continues to evolve.

Bulgaria imports various goods from the United States, contributing to a steady stream of customs duties. In 2023 and 2024, Bulgaria's customs duties on U.S. imports generated around 13 million leva annually, which accounts for approximately 4% of total customs revenue. Additionally, VAT revenues from these imports range between 145 million and 149 million leva per year, according to data from Bulgaria’s Customs Agency.

Since Bulgaria's accession to the European Union, the country has adopted the EU’s Common Commercial Policy, aligning with the EU’s customs tariff regulations and preferential trade agreements. This also includes applying anti-dumping measures and safeguard measures for imports from third countries.

The main goods Bulgaria imports from the U.S. include:

Passenger cars and other motor vehicles (subject to a 10% tariff)

Petroleum gas and other gaseous hydrocarbons

Aircraft

Petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen, and other petroleum residues

Integrated circuits and electronic microassemblies

Radiotelephony and radio broadcasting transmitters, including videophones

Automatic data processing machines and related units

Copper waste and scrap

Currently, most of these goods are subject to a zero tariff, except for passenger cars and motor vehicles, which incur a 10% duty.

In early April, U.S. President Donald Trump introduced additional tariffs on imports into the U.S., with a 20% duty applied to all EU goods, except for steel, aluminum, and cars, which already have higher duties. These tariffs were imposed in response to the EU’s average tariffs of 39% on U.S. goods. However, certain products such as medicines, oil, copper, and semiconductor goods are excluded from the additional tariffs.

In terms of cars, the U.S. accounts for only about 5% of the vehicles on Bulgarian roads, according to the Association of Automobile Importers.

The United States holds a relatively small yet stable role in Bulgaria’s foreign trade, making up around 2.5% of Bulgaria's exports and 1.2% of its imports in recent years. While Bulgarian exports to the U.S. have shown growth in previous years, they declined in 2024, dropping to just over BGN 2.1 billion, representing about 2.2% of total Bulgarian exports, down from 2.3% in 2023. The majority of Bulgaria’s exports to the U.S. are high-value-added products, including machinery, optical instruments, and electronics.