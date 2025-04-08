Trump Demands EU Purchase $350B in U.S. Energy to Secure Tariff Relief

World » EU | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 10:04
Bulgaria: Trump Demands EU Purchase $350B in U.S. Energy to Secure Tariff Relief

U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that the European Union must commit to purchasing $350 billion worth of American energy if it hopes to see relief from his extensive tariffs. This demand came late Monday in response to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s proposal to eliminate tariffs on U.S. cars and industrial goods in exchange for similar treatment from the U.S. However, Trump rejected the offer, stating it was insufficient.

During a White House press conference, Trump emphasized the EU’s $350 billion trade deficit with the U.S., suggesting that purchasing American energy could rapidly eliminate this gap. "They have to buy and commit to buy a like amount of energy," Trump stated. He argued that this step could quickly address the trade imbalance, wiping out the deficit in just one week. This response followed von der Leyen’s proposal to eliminate tariffs on cars and industrial goods, which came after Trump imposed new tariffs on the EU and other trade partners, sparking significant market turmoil worldwide.

Trump also reiterated the importance of trade surpluses, which he sees as akin to profits in a business. He stressed the need for the U.S. to secure favorable terms with the EU, emphasizing "America first" in any negotiations. Though he expressed dissatisfaction with the EU’s treatment of the U.S., Trump suggested a potential deal could be reached if the EU agreed to purchase more U.S. energy.

The notion of the EU buying more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a way to resolve trade tensions is not new. After Trump’s re-election, von der Leyen had hinted at opening discussions on this issue, but no clear agreement emerged.

When asked about the long-term nature of his tariffs, Trump noted that they could either be permanent or used as a negotiating tool, depending on the circumstances. He further stated that his goal was to strike a fair deal for the U.S., which would not necessarily be advantageous to other countries. Trump also mentioned his desire for the EU to reduce non-monetary barriers, such as stringent safety standards that he believes hinder U.S. products from entering the European market. He characterized these as “non-monetary tariffs” designed to prevent American goods from competing effectively.

Reflecting on historical U.S. tariff policy, Trump noted that the country was strongest between 1870 and 1913, when tariffs were high and there was no income tax. He attributed the country’s economic strength during that period to the protection provided by tariffs.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Trump, energy, tariffs

Related Articles:

EU Rejects Serbia's False 'Shopi Nation' and 'Surdulica Martyrs' Claims Against Bulgaria

The European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) has rejected Serbian propaganda related to the so-called "Shopi nation" in Bulgaria and the so-called "Surdulica martyrs

Politics | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

EU Approves Trade Countermeasures Against US Tariffs

EU Member States have officially approved the European Commission's proposal to impose trade countermeasures against the United States

World » EU | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 08:00

China Hits Back: Raises Tariffs on U.S. Goods to 84% Amid Escalating Trade Spat

China has announced a significant increase in tariffs on American products, raising them from 34% to 84% starting April 10

World | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 16:37

Trump Mocks Tariff-Hit Nations, Hints at New Pharma Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump has ridiculed countries affected by American tariffs, claiming they are eager to negotiate on his terms

World | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 09:09

The Trade War Heats Up: Trump Presses Ahead With 104% Tariffs on China

The Trump administration is moving forward with aggressive new tariffs targeting major US trading partners this Wednesday

World | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 20:16

EU Considers Albania's 2030 Accession Realistic, Funds Corridor 8 Project

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated that **Albania’s accession to the European Union by 2030 is achievable

World » Southeast Europe | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 18:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

US Withdraws from Vital Ukraine Arms Aid Base in Poland

The US Army Europe and Africa has confirmed the redeployment of its military personnel and equipment from Jasionka Airport in Poland

World » EU | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 10:19

US Considers Withdrawing Up to 10,000 Troops from Eastern Europe

The United States Department of Defense is deliberating over a proposal to withdraw up to 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe

World » EU | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 17:09

Trump’s Tariffs Could Offer Unexpected Benefits to European Consumers

The stock market has been shaken by volatility following the U.S. government's decision to impose significant tariffs, with businesses across global supply chains facing increased uncertainty

World » EU | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 09:13

EU Concerned Over Bulgaria's Judicial and Anti-Corruption Reforms

The European Commission has expressed concerns over the state of Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council and the Anti-Corruption Commission

World » EU | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 08:15

EU Draws Red Line: Brussels Offers Zero Tariffs But Warns of Retaliation Against Trump’s Trade War

The European Union has expressed its openness to negotiating a zero-tariff agreement on industrial goods with the United States

World » EU | April 7, 2025, Monday // 21:34

Massive €50 Million VAT Fraud Uncovered: EPPO Makes Arrests in Bulgaria, Germany, and Poland

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Munich has led an operation resulting in the arrest of three individuals on April 1 as part of an ongoing investigation into a €50 million VAT fraud scheme

World » EU | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria