Vasil Velev, the former chairman of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria (AICB), has called for the resignation of the European Commission's leadership, citing the impact of US tariffs on the Bulgarian economy. Speaking in an interview on Nova TV's morning block, Velev warned that US tariffs could lead to an influx of Chinese goods into Bulgaria. He explained that Bulgarian companies are already struggling under the weight of these measures, resulting in layoffs of 10-20% of their workforce.

Velev attributed these job cuts to factors that predate the tariffs, including the Green Deal, rising energy costs, and a shortage of skilled labor. Despite acknowledging the need for decisive action to address these challenges, he expressed doubt that the current European Commission would take effective steps.

In his view, the Green Deal should be scrapped, and sanctions against Russia lifted, as they are detrimental to Europe’s economy. He also stated that US President Donald Trump's actions are justified in light of the situation, noting that US industry is also facing significant decline. Velev presented data showing that the combined industrial output of the US and EU now matches that of China, underscoring the growing competitive pressures. Furthermore, he argued that European sanctions against Russia are harming the EU, likening them to a form of self-destruction.