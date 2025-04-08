Macedonian PM’s Family Ties to Bulgaria Spark Controversy and Laughter

Politics | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 09:41
Bulgaria: Macedonian PM’s Family Ties to Bulgaria Spark Controversy and Laughter

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has commented on the recent revelations surrounding North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and his family’s connections to Bulgaria, calling the situation both ironic and troubling given the strained political relationship between the two countries.

The issue came to light after a report by bTV revealed that several of Mickoski’s close relatives not only conduct business in Bulgaria but also hold Bulgarian citizenship. Among them are his co-brother-in-law Yordancho and his cousin Doncho, both of whom reportedly run businesses registered in Bulgaria. Additionally, Mickoski’s sister-in-law, Stevitsa—his wife’s sister—is said to possess a Bulgarian passport.

According to the investigation, a luxury house in the village of Kulata serves as the official personal and business address of the Macedonian prime minister's relatives. Their operations are based in the village hall and center around international freight transport, with their trucks regularly traveling across Europe.

President Radev remarked that while it is generally positive when foreign nationals invest in Bulgaria, it becomes absurd when those benefiting from Bulgaria economically and institutionally simultaneously pursue anti-Bulgarian rhetoric or policies. He expressed hope that political leaders in Skopje would eventually come to their senses.

"It cannot all be based on demagoguery," Radev stated, emphasizing that North Macedonia's leadership must take responsibility for the country's direction. He warned that their current policies are distancing the country from European integration, undermining its stability, security, and prospects for prosperity. According to Radev, it is time for the citizens of North Macedonia to recognize the detrimental path their government is taking and push for a more constructive approach.

