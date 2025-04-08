No Backing Down: China and Trump Lock Horns in Explosive Tariff Showdown

China has condemned the United States' latest tariff threats, labelling them as "groundless" and a form of "unilateral bullying." A spokesperson from China’s Ministry of Commerce issued a strong response on Tuesday, asserting that Beijing will take firm countermeasures if Washington follows through with its tariff escalation plan. The statement came after the US threatened, on April 7 (Eastern Time), to raise tariffs on Chinese goods by 50%. China expressed firm opposition to this move, stressing that it would take all necessary steps to protect its interests.

Beijing criticized the concept of so-called “reciprocal tariffs,” calling it unjustified and claiming it violates international trade norms. The Commerce Ministry stated that its retaliatory steps are legitimate actions to protect China’s sovereignty, economic security, and development, and to maintain a stable international trade order. The US approach, according to the ministry, constitutes coercion and exposes what it described as a "blackmail" strategy. The spokesperson warned that China would "fight to the end" if the US continues on this path.

Reaffirming its position, China emphasized that trade wars have no winners and argued that protectionist tactics are ultimately self-defeating. The spokesperson listed several US actions seen as unjust and urged Washington to reverse its "wrong practices." Beijing called on the US to remove all unilateral tariffs, stop targeting the Chinese economy, and resolve disputes through equal dialogue based on mutual respect.

The escalating tensions follow comments by US President Donald Trump, who on April 7 warned of new and sharply increased tariffs if China does not retract its latest tariff hikes. Trump criticized Beijing for raising retaliatory tariffs by 34%, calling it a breach of previous warnings. In a post on Truth Social, he accused China of long-standing tariff abuses, non-tariff barriers, and currency manipulation. He announced that if China fails to roll back its new tariffs by April 8, the US would implement additional 50% tariffs starting April 9 and terminate all ongoing trade negotiations with Beijing.

The warning came just days after Trump expanded tariff measures globally. On April 2, he unveiled new import duties targeting multiple countries. Under this policy shift, countries with significant trade surpluses with the US are facing higher, individualized tariffs starting April 9. China, for instance, is now subject to a 34% import tax, while the European Union faces a 20% levy. Other affected nations include Vietnam (46%), Taiwan (32%), Japan (24%), India (26%), the UK (10%), Bangladesh (37%), Pakistan (29%), Sri Lanka (44%), and Israel (17%).

In light of these developments, Asian stock markets experienced sharp declines, reflecting investor concern over the impact of a deepening trade conflict on global commerce and economic stability.

Meanwhile, Trump has dismissed any suggestion of pausing tariff enforcement during negotiations. Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, the US President said the administration was not considering such a move and would maintain its current trade stance. Trump emphasized the importance of fair agreements and warned that countries refusing to negotiate fair terms would face substantial tariffs.

Specifically addressing China, he reiterated the April 8 deadline for the withdrawal of retaliatory tariffs. Trump asserted that China had benefited unfairly from past US administrations, attributing America’s $36 trillion debt partly to these imbalances. He maintained that while he respects President Xi Jinping and values their relationship, he cannot allow such practices to continue unchecked.

When asked about whether the new tariffs could become permanent or remain open to negotiation, Trump responded that both scenarios were possible. He added that the US aims to secure balanced deals with all trade partners and, if those efforts fail, is prepared to sever economic ties.

Trump also took aim at the European Union, accusing it of forming a trading bloc to undermine US economic interests. He criticized the EU's restrictive market for American automobiles and agricultural products, arguing that Europe has benefited disproportionately from trade with the US.

In response, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the EU had offered a “zero-for-zero” tariff deal on industrial goods and remained open to dialogue. However, she also signalled that the EU would not hesitate to act, vowing to implement countermeasures if needed and to defend itself against indirect impacts from trade diversion.