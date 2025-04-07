Markets in Chaos as Trump Slams China with Ultimatum – No Turning Back Now?

World | April 7, 2025, Monday // 21:30
Bulgaria: Markets in Chaos as Trump Slams China with Ultimatum – No Turning Back Now?

US President Donald Trump has warned of imposing a new 50% tariff on Chinese goods if Beijing fails to roll back a recent 34% retaliatory tariff hike. The ultimatum, posted on Truth Social, comes amid escalating trade tensions and significant market volatility. Trump criticized China’s actions, calling them a breach of earlier warnings, and threatened to terminate all ongoing trade discussions with Beijing unless the tariffs are withdrawn by April 8. He emphasized that additional tariffs would take effect the following day, April 9, and hinted at opening talks with other countries instead.

In his post, Trump accused China of long-term trade abuses, including high tariffs, unfair subsidies, and currency manipulation. He stated the US would no longer tolerate such actions and said the retaliatory tariffs imposed by Beijing were unacceptable. “If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long-term trading abuses... the United States will impose additional tariffs of 50%, effective April 9,” he declared.

Trump also urged Americans to remain resilient, describing the current moment as an opportunity to fix deep-rooted imbalances in global trade. “Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN,” he wrote, introducing a derogatory term for those lacking resolve. He assured the public that correcting these issues would result in “GREATNESS.”

The President noted that other countries had reached out for negotiations and named Japan as one such nation. He said he spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister and expected a negotiating team to arrive soon. Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the US-Japan trade relationship, citing imbalances in auto imports and agriculture.

As financial markets reacted sharply to the trade uncertainty, Trump claimed the tariffs were generating substantial revenue for the US and highlighted positive economic indicators, including declining oil and food prices. He insisted that despite China’s actions, the US economy remains strong.

Meanwhile, the White House firmly denied reports suggesting Trump was considering a 90-day pause on tariffs for all countries except China. The rumour originated from a misinterpretation of comments by Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council, during a Fox News interview. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt labeled the reports “fake news” in a post on X.

Markets had briefly rallied on the speculation of a tariff pause, but the rally reversed following the White House denial. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted, marking its largest single-day loss in history. The S&P 500 dropped 6% on Friday, and the Nasdaq Composite is now down 22% from its peak.

As tensions with China escalate and uncertainty looms, the next 24 hours may prove pivotal for global markets and the future of US-China trade relations.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, tariffs, China, US

Related Articles:

Trump’s Tariffs Could Offer Unexpected Benefits to European Consumers

The stock market has been shaken by volatility following the U.S. government's decision to impose significant tariffs, with businesses across global supply chains facing increased uncertainty

World » EU | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

EU Draws Red Line: Brussels Offers Zero Tariffs But Warns of Retaliation Against Trump’s Trade War

The European Union has expressed its openness to negotiating a zero-tariff agreement on industrial goods with the United States

World » EU | April 7, 2025, Monday // 21:34

Trump’s Tariff Tsunami: Billions Pour In, But GOP Fears a 2026 ‘Bloodbath’

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his strong stance on implementing reciprocal tariffs, particularly targeting China and other major trade partners

World | April 7, 2025, Monday // 09:03

California Takes Stand Against Trump’s Tariffs, Seeks Global Trade Exemptions

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans on Friday to pursue ways to maintain and expand global trade independently, amid the economic fallout from President Trump’s new tariffs

World | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 11:13

From Today: 10% Baseline Tariff Takes Effect as Trump Reshapes Global Trade

President Donald Trump’s 10% universal tariff on imports from all countries officially came into force on Saturday

World | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 10:39

China Hits Back with 34% Tariffs on U.S. Goods as Trade War Escalates

China announced on Friday that it will impose a 34% tariff on all U.S. imports starting from April 10, retaliating against the latest round of tariffs imposed by the U.S. under President Donald Trump

World | April 4, 2025, Friday // 14:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

EU Concerned Over Bulgaria's Judicial and Anti-Corruption Reforms

The European Commission has expressed concerns over the state of Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council and the Anti-Corruption Commission

World » EU | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 08:15

EU Draws Red Line: Brussels Offers Zero Tariffs But Warns of Retaliation Against Trump’s Trade War

The European Union has expressed its openness to negotiating a zero-tariff agreement on industrial goods with the United States

World » EU | April 7, 2025, Monday // 21:34

European Commission Considers Alternatives for Ukrainian Refugees Beyond 2026

The European Commission has yet to decide on the future of temporary protection status for Ukrainians beyond March 2026

World » Ukraine | April 7, 2025, Monday // 17:14

EU Lacks Unified Plan for Ukrainian Refugees in Case of Ceasefire

Millions of Ukrainian refugees residing in the European Union could face uncertainty regarding their legal status if a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is reached

World » Ukraine | April 7, 2025, Monday // 13:24

Russian Forces Make Tactical Gains in Eastern Ukraine as Fighting Intensifies

Russian troops have continued advancing near Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, with the situation along the front line in the Nove–Katerynivka–Nevske area deteriorating

World » Ukraine | April 7, 2025, Monday // 09:15

Trump’s Tariff Tsunami: Billions Pour In, But GOP Fears a 2026 ‘Bloodbath’

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his strong stance on implementing reciprocal tariffs, particularly targeting China and other major trade partners

World | April 7, 2025, Monday // 09:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria