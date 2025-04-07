Markets in Chaos as Trump Slams China with Ultimatum – No Turning Back Now?

US President Donald Trump has warned of imposing a new 50% tariff on Chinese goods if Beijing fails to roll back a recent 34% retaliatory tariff hike. The ultimatum, posted on Truth Social, comes amid escalating trade tensions and significant market volatility. Trump criticized China’s actions, calling them a breach of earlier warnings, and threatened to terminate all ongoing trade discussions with Beijing unless the tariffs are withdrawn by April 8. He emphasized that additional tariffs would take effect the following day, April 9, and hinted at opening talks with other countries instead.

In his post, Trump accused China of long-term trade abuses, including high tariffs, unfair subsidies, and currency manipulation. He stated the US would no longer tolerate such actions and said the retaliatory tariffs imposed by Beijing were unacceptable. “If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long-term trading abuses... the United States will impose additional tariffs of 50%, effective April 9,” he declared.

Trump also urged Americans to remain resilient, describing the current moment as an opportunity to fix deep-rooted imbalances in global trade. “Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN,” he wrote, introducing a derogatory term for those lacking resolve. He assured the public that correcting these issues would result in “GREATNESS.”

The President noted that other countries had reached out for negotiations and named Japan as one such nation. He said he spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister and expected a negotiating team to arrive soon. Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the US-Japan trade relationship, citing imbalances in auto imports and agriculture.

As financial markets reacted sharply to the trade uncertainty, Trump claimed the tariffs were generating substantial revenue for the US and highlighted positive economic indicators, including declining oil and food prices. He insisted that despite China’s actions, the US economy remains strong.

Meanwhile, the White House firmly denied reports suggesting Trump was considering a 90-day pause on tariffs for all countries except China. The rumour originated from a misinterpretation of comments by Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council, during a Fox News interview. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt labeled the reports “fake news” in a post on X.

Markets had briefly rallied on the speculation of a tariff pause, but the rally reversed following the White House denial. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted, marking its largest single-day loss in history. The S&P 500 dropped 6% on Friday, and the Nasdaq Composite is now down 22% from its peak.

As tensions with China escalate and uncertainty looms, the next 24 hours may prove pivotal for global markets and the future of US-China trade relations.