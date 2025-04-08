EU Concerned Over Bulgaria's Judicial and Anti-Corruption Reforms

The European Commission has expressed concerns over the state of Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council and the Anti-Corruption Commission. EU Justice Commissioner Michael McGrath stated that the Commission continues to monitor both entities, with the next rule of law report addressing their current situation.

During a meeting with Bulgaria's Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev in Sofia, McGrath highlighted that some of the recommendations made in last year’s report regarding the Supreme Judicial Council, its inspectorate, and the Anti-Corruption Commission remain unimplemented. These issues will be revisited in the upcoming report. McGrath noted that the "political independence of the Anti-Corruption Commission" is still unresolved.

He emphasized that reforms concerning the composition and functions of the Supreme Judicial Council and the impartial operation of the Anti-Corruption Commission should remain priorities. Minister Georgiev reiterated the government’s commitment to making efforts to improve the rule of law in Bulgaria, despite the challenges posed by political instability, which has influenced the outcomes in recent years.