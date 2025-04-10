Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense Seeks Sappers and Operators

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced 32 open positions in a military formation located in Bankya, as part of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). The vacancies include roles such as sapper, medic, junior special operations operator, radio operator, unexploded ordnance disposal operator, and driver.

Applicants must submit a written application to the commander of military formation 56 130 Bankya by May 2, through the Central Military District's regional structures. The selection process will take place from May 19 to 30, 2025, at the Bankya military formation and will include a physical fitness test, a general knowledge exam, and an interview. The fitness test will assess strength (push-ups and sit-ups), speed (10x10 m shuttle run), and endurance (1000 m cross-country).

The general knowledge exam consists of 100 questions, with one point awarded for each correct answer. Candidates have a maximum of 60 minutes to complete the exam. Those who succeed in the competition will be eligible for military service, provided they are under 40 years old at the time of contract signing (or 44 years old if they have previously served).

Detailed requirements, necessary documents, and selection criteria are available on the Ministry of Defense's website under the "Documents" section.