European Commission Considers Alternatives for Ukrainian Refugees Beyond 2026
The European Commission has yet to decide on the future of temporary protection status for Ukrainians beyond March 2026. However, it is exploring other potential statuses that could allow them to remain in the European Union.
Markus Lammert, a spokesperson for the European Commission, addressed this issue during a briefing on April 7 in Brussels. He clarified that the Commission had not yet made any decisions regarding the extension of temporary protection. The matter will be addressed in collaboration with both Ukrainian authorities and EU member states.
Last year, the temporary protection framework for Ukrainians was extended until March 2026, providing a degree of predictability and legal certainty for both the displaced individuals and the EU states. The Commission now plans to work with Ukraine and member state representatives to explore future options. These discussions will cover possible pathways, such as extending temporary protection or transitioning to national statuses related to work, study, or family reunification. Additionally, the Commission is also considering support measures for those returning to Ukraine.
Lammert emphasized the need for a unified European approach that ensures predictability, stability, and a more balanced impact on member state systems. He reaffirmed the EU's commitment to assisting those fleeing the ongoing conflict, noting that over 4.5 million Ukrainians have found safety, shelter, and opportunities across the EU since the activation of the temporary protection directive.
In related developments, there is no clear plan yet within the EU for Ukrainian refugees in the event of a ceasefire in the war. As of January 31, 2025, nearly 4.3 million individuals who fled Ukraine due to the Russian invasion had been granted temporary protection within the EU. The EU Council had previously extended this protection until March 2026.
