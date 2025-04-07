President Radev Urges North Macedonia’s Leaders to End Anti-Bulgarian Rhetoric for EU Progress

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev called on political leaders in North Macedonia to abandon their demagoguery and confront the consequences of their actions. According to Radev, the policies pursued by the country’s leadership are distancing North Macedonia from the European Union, as well as from regional security, stability, and prosperity.

Commenting on media reports that relatives of Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski run businesses in Bulgaria, President Radev said he views this positively, as it reflects foreign investment and tax contributions to Bulgaria’s economy. However, he also noted the irony of politicians with economic ties to Bulgaria simultaneously promoting anti-Bulgarian narratives.

Radev expressed optimism that common sense will ultimately prevail and that the citizens of North Macedonia will come to understand how their country’s current policies are hindering its EU integration.

He also referred to his recent meeting with North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, during which she expressed gratitude to Bulgarian medical professionals for their response to the tragedy in Kocani. Radev highlighted the solidarity shown by Bulgarian citizens, including the swift medical assistance and mass blood donations, as a powerful example of the close ties between the two nations.

According to Radev, no political manipulation will be able to divide the people of Bulgaria and North Macedonia, who remain united in their aspirations for EU membership and the eventual removal of borders.