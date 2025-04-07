President Radev Urges North Macedonia’s Leaders to End Anti-Bulgarian Rhetoric for EU Progress

EU Concerned Over Bulgaria's Judicial and Anti-Corruption Reforms
The European Commission has expressed concerns over the state of Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council and the Anti-Corruption Commission
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev called on political leaders in North Macedonia to abandon their demagoguery and confront the consequences of their actions. According to Radev, the policies pursued by the country’s leadership are distancing North Macedonia from the European Union, as well as from regional security, stability, and prosperity.
Commenting on media reports that relatives of Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski run businesses in Bulgaria, President Radev said he views this positively, as it reflects foreign investment and tax contributions to Bulgaria’s economy. However, he also noted the irony of politicians with economic ties to Bulgaria simultaneously promoting anti-Bulgarian narratives.
Radev expressed optimism that common sense will ultimately prevail and that the citizens of North Macedonia will come to understand how their country’s current policies are hindering its EU integration.
He also referred to his recent meeting with North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, during which she expressed gratitude to Bulgarian medical professionals for their response to the tragedy in Kocani. Radev highlighted the solidarity shown by Bulgarian citizens, including the swift medical assistance and mass blood donations, as a powerful example of the close ties between the two nations.
According to Radev, no political manipulation will be able to divide the people of Bulgaria and North Macedonia, who remain united in their aspirations for EU membership and the eventual removal of borders.
Following the protest march in memory of 12-year-old Siyana, who died in a road accident, the chairman of Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA), Yordan Valchev
President Rumen Radev condemned the recurring road tragedies in Bulgaria, emphasizing that children are also falling victim due to negligence driven by a climate of impunity
Russia continues to pose the most serious and immediate threat to NATO and the European Union, according to the 2024 Report on the Status of the Defense and Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria
The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has published two videos featuring Matan Angrest, an Israeli soldier with Bulgarian citizenship
North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova expressed her appreciation to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev for the swift assistance Bulgaria provided following the deadly fire in Kocani last month
If parliamentary elections were held now in Bulgaria, GERB would emerge as the leading political force, with 23.8% of voters' support
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase