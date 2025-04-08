Tuesday Forecast for Bulgaria: Scattered Clouds, Snow in Mountains, Rain in Valleys

During the night, skies across most of Bulgaria will remain mostly clear, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Wind conditions will calm in many areas, except in the Danube Plain, where a weak to occasionally moderate westerly wind will continue. Minimum temperatures will range from minus 5°C to 0°C, with colder readings of up to minus 8°C in high-altitude valleys and plateaus. In Sofia, temperatures are expected to drop to around minus 7°C. Atmospheric pressure will be above the average for April.

On Tuesday, cloud cover will increase with scattered and temporarily dense medium to high clouds, especially in the afternoon. Light snow is expected in parts of the Rila-Rhodope region, with light rain likely in areas near the mountains. A light wind from the west-northwest will blow. Daytime temperatures will reach between 7°C and 12°C, with Sofia experiencing around 9°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloudiness will vary, becoming more pronounced along the northern shoreline. Winds will be light or calm in the morning, turning to a weak to moderate east-southeast breeze around midday. Maximum temperatures along the coast will be between 7°C and 9°C. Sea water temperature will range from 8°C to 9°C, with sea conditions expected to be calm to slight – 1 to 2 on the Beaufort scale, reaching 3 points on the southern coast.

In the mountainous regions, variable cloud cover will prevail, with increased cloudiness expected in the afternoon. Snow is forecast in areas of the Rila-Rhodope massif and Stara Planina, while lower elevations may see a mix of rain and snow. Winds will be moderate, turning temporarily strong in the highest elevations and coming from the west. The temperature at 1200 meters altitude will be around 2°C, dropping to approximately minus 6°C at 2000 meters.

Looking ahead, cloudiness is expected to remain variable and often substantial in the coming days. Light precipitation – both rain and snow – will occur sporadically, primarily in Eastern Bulgaria on Wednesday, and more widespread on Thursday. Winds from the northwest will intensify, becoming moderate across most regions and temporarily strong in the Danube Plain and Upper Thracian Lowland. Temperatures will trend upward, with Thursday’s lows between minus 2°C and 3°C, and highs reaching 10°C to 15°C.