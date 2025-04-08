Tuesday Forecast for Bulgaria: Scattered Clouds, Snow in Mountains, Rain in Valleys

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 7, 2025, Monday // 17:06
Bulgaria: Tuesday Forecast for Bulgaria: Scattered Clouds, Snow in Mountains, Rain in Valleys @Pexels

During the night, skies across most of Bulgaria will remain mostly clear, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Wind conditions will calm in many areas, except in the Danube Plain, where a weak to occasionally moderate westerly wind will continue. Minimum temperatures will range from minus 5°C to 0°C, with colder readings of up to minus 8°C in high-altitude valleys and plateaus. In Sofia, temperatures are expected to drop to around minus 7°C. Atmospheric pressure will be above the average for April.

On Tuesday, cloud cover will increase with scattered and temporarily dense medium to high clouds, especially in the afternoon. Light snow is expected in parts of the Rila-Rhodope region, with light rain likely in areas near the mountains. A light wind from the west-northwest will blow. Daytime temperatures will reach between 7°C and 12°C, with Sofia experiencing around 9°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloudiness will vary, becoming more pronounced along the northern shoreline. Winds will be light or calm in the morning, turning to a weak to moderate east-southeast breeze around midday. Maximum temperatures along the coast will be between 7°C and 9°C. Sea water temperature will range from 8°C to 9°C, with sea conditions expected to be calm to slight – 1 to 2 on the Beaufort scale, reaching 3 points on the southern coast.

In the mountainous regions, variable cloud cover will prevail, with increased cloudiness expected in the afternoon. Snow is forecast in areas of the Rila-Rhodope massif and Stara Planina, while lower elevations may see a mix of rain and snow. Winds will be moderate, turning temporarily strong in the highest elevations and coming from the west. The temperature at 1200 meters altitude will be around 2°C, dropping to approximately minus 6°C at 2000 meters.

Looking ahead, cloudiness is expected to remain variable and often substantial in the coming days. Light precipitation – both rain and snow – will occur sporadically, primarily in Eastern Bulgaria on Wednesday, and more widespread on Thursday. Winds from the northwest will intensify, becoming moderate across most regions and temporarily strong in the Danube Plain and Upper Thracian Lowland. Temperatures will trend upward, with Thursday’s lows between minus 2°C and 3°C, and highs reaching 10°C to 15°C.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

EU Concerned Over Bulgaria's Judicial and Anti-Corruption Reforms

The European Commission has expressed concerns over the state of Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council and the Anti-Corruption Commission

World » EU | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 08:15

President Radev Urges North Macedonia’s Leaders to End Anti-Bulgarian Rhetoric for EU Progress

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev called on political leaders in North Macedonia to abandon their demagoguery and confront the consequences of their actions

Politics | April 7, 2025, Monday // 17:11

Religious Studies Might Enter Bulgaria’s School Curriculum

The Ministry of Education and Science in Bulgaria plans to introduce religious studies into the compulsory school curriculum

Society » Education | April 7, 2025, Monday // 16:51

Real Estate Prices in Bulgaria Up 6% Since Start of 2025 Amid Eurozone Expectations

Property prices in Bulgaria have risen by approximately 6% since the beginning of 2025

Business » Properties | April 7, 2025, Monday // 15:20

'No Rule of Law, No Justice': Bulgarian President Blames Systemic Negligence for Road Fatalities

President Rumen Radev condemned the recurring road tragedies in Bulgaria, emphasizing that children are also falling victim due to negligence driven by a climate of impunity

Politics | April 7, 2025, Monday // 13:16

Protests in Bulgaria Following the Tragic Death of 12-Year-Old Siyana

Citizens, non-governmental organizations, and parents who have lost children in accidents gathered in Sofia today for a protest under the slogan "I am Siyana."

Society | April 7, 2025, Monday // 11:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Snowfall Hits Shipka Pass, Poor Visibility and Icy Roads Reported in Bulgaria

Snowfall was reported Monday morning over Shipka Pass

Society » Environment | April 7, 2025, Monday // 09:11

From Frost to Sunshine: Drastic Weather Shifts Expected Across Bulgaria

In the coming week, Bulgaria will experience fluctuating weather conditions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Variable and frequently significant cloudiness is expected over the next few days

Society » Environment | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Braces for Wet and Windy Weekend, Snow Possible in the West

Rainy and colder weather is expected across Bulgaria over the weekend, with Sunday shaping up to be the less pleasant of the two days

Society » Environment | April 4, 2025, Friday // 17:00

April 4 Weather Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Rain Showers Across Bulgaria

The weather in Bulgaria on April 4 is expected to be mostly cloudy, with scattered clouds during the morning hours

Society » Environment | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 17:09

Bulgarian Weather Forecast: Rain Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on April 3

On April 3, Bulgaria is expected to experience rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms

Society » Environment | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 17:08

Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for April 2: Rain, Cloudy Skies, and Northerly Winds

The weather in Bulgaria on April 2 will be predominantly cloudy with rain showers throughout the day

Society » Environment | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria