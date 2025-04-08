Religious Studies Might Enter Bulgaria’s School Curriculum

The Ministry of Education and Science in Bulgaria plans to introduce religious studies into the compulsory school curriculum. According to Education Minister Krassimir Valchev, the aim is to focus on developing ethical, moral, cultural, and historical competencies among students. The announcement came during a meeting with the school union of the Confederation of Bulgarian Teachers.

This initiative coincides with the 35th anniversary of the Union of Bulgarian Teachers, marked by a National Scientific Conference. The conference focused on key topics including two decades of educational reforms, wage policies in secondary education, and the planned implementation of the subject "Virtues and Religions" in schools starting next academic year.

Plamen Dimitrov, president of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions, clarified that the introduction of religious studies will not involve prayer sessions or religious imposition. He emphasized the importance of approaching the subject with seriousness and openness to diverse viewpoints. While many Bulgarians support the inclusion of religion in education, Dimitrov acknowledged the need for sensitivity to differing perspectives.

Minister Valchev elaborated that students will be able to choose between programs that either include or exclude elements of religious education. He argued that integrating religious and moral topics into the curriculum does not conflict with the educational system’s broader goals. Valchev pointed out that both Bulgarian and European culture are deeply rooted in Christian civilization, and this context is valuable for students' understanding.

Yanka Takeva, chairwoman of the school union, highlighted a key finding from a recent sociological study: material well-being ranks as the highest value for many students today. In response, the union supports the ministry’s proposal, viewing the "Virtues and Religions" subject as a way to foster moral values like empathy, compassion, and mutual support.

Dr. Desislava Panayotova from the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church stressed that the goal is not to indoctrinate children into a specific faith. Instead, the objective is to educate them about religious and moral values and the role of religion in shaping society and the Bulgarian state. She emphasized that children should grow to understand their heritage, appreciate their historical and cultural roots, and be guided toward a meaningful future. This responsibility, she noted, is shared among schools, the state, the church, and Bulgarian families.