Religious Studies Might Enter Bulgaria’s School Curriculum

Society » EDUCATION | April 7, 2025, Monday // 16:51
Bulgaria: Religious Studies Might Enter Bulgaria’s School Curriculum

The Ministry of Education and Science in Bulgaria plans to introduce religious studies into the compulsory school curriculum. According to Education Minister Krassimir Valchev, the aim is to focus on developing ethical, moral, cultural, and historical competencies among students. The announcement came during a meeting with the school union of the Confederation of Bulgarian Teachers.

This initiative coincides with the 35th anniversary of the Union of Bulgarian Teachers, marked by a National Scientific Conference. The conference focused on key topics including two decades of educational reforms, wage policies in secondary education, and the planned implementation of the subject "Virtues and Religions" in schools starting next academic year.

Plamen Dimitrov, president of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions, clarified that the introduction of religious studies will not involve prayer sessions or religious imposition. He emphasized the importance of approaching the subject with seriousness and openness to diverse viewpoints. While many Bulgarians support the inclusion of religion in education, Dimitrov acknowledged the need for sensitivity to differing perspectives.

Minister Valchev elaborated that students will be able to choose between programs that either include or exclude elements of religious education. He argued that integrating religious and moral topics into the curriculum does not conflict with the educational system’s broader goals. Valchev pointed out that both Bulgarian and European culture are deeply rooted in Christian civilization, and this context is valuable for students' understanding.

Yanka Takeva, chairwoman of the school union, highlighted a key finding from a recent sociological study: material well-being ranks as the highest value for many students today. In response, the union supports the ministry’s proposal, viewing the "Virtues and Religions" subject as a way to foster moral values like empathy, compassion, and mutual support.

Dr. Desislava Panayotova from the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church stressed that the goal is not to indoctrinate children into a specific faith. Instead, the objective is to educate them about religious and moral values and the role of religion in shaping society and the Bulgarian state. She emphasized that children should grow to understand their heritage, appreciate their historical and cultural roots, and be guided toward a meaningful future. This responsibility, she noted, is shared among schools, the state, the church, and Bulgarian families.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: education, religion, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

EU Concerned Over Bulgaria's Judicial and Anti-Corruption Reforms

The European Commission has expressed concerns over the state of Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council and the Anti-Corruption Commission

World » EU | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

President Radev Urges North Macedonia’s Leaders to End Anti-Bulgarian Rhetoric for EU Progress

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev called on political leaders in North Macedonia to abandon their demagoguery and confront the consequences of their actions

Politics | April 7, 2025, Monday // 17:11

Tuesday Forecast for Bulgaria: Scattered Clouds, Snow in Mountains, Rain in Valleys

During the night, skies across most of Bulgaria will remain mostly clear, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | April 7, 2025, Monday // 17:06

Real Estate Prices in Bulgaria Up 6% Since Start of 2025 Amid Eurozone Expectations

Property prices in Bulgaria have risen by approximately 6% since the beginning of 2025

Business » Properties | April 7, 2025, Monday // 15:20

'No Rule of Law, No Justice': Bulgarian President Blames Systemic Negligence for Road Fatalities

President Rumen Radev condemned the recurring road tragedies in Bulgaria, emphasizing that children are also falling victim due to negligence driven by a climate of impunity

Politics | April 7, 2025, Monday // 13:16

Protests in Bulgaria Following the Tragic Death of 12-Year-Old Siyana

Citizens, non-governmental organizations, and parents who have lost children in accidents gathered in Sofia today for a protest under the slogan "I am Siyana."

Society | April 7, 2025, Monday // 11:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Education

Majority of Bulgarians Support Religion in Schools, Survey Finds

A recent Trend survey has revealed that nearly 60% of Bulgarians are in favor of introducing religion as a subject in school

Society » Education | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 07:57

The Importance of Proper Essay Structure: A Guide for Students

Why Proper Essay Structure Matters for Academic Success

Society » Education | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 09:09

How to Write a Compelling Essay Introduction: Tips and Tricks

Master the Art of Writing Engaging Essay Introductions: Essential Tips for Students

Society » Education | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:30

Bulgarian Student Kaloyan Geshev Breaks World Speed Math Record

Bulgarian student Kaloyan Geshev has set a new world record in speed mathematics

Society » Education | March 17, 2025, Monday // 10:35

Majority of Bulgarians Want Phones Banned in Schools

A recent survey conducted by the sociological agency "Myara" reveals that a significant majority of Bulgarians support strict regulations in schools

Society » Education | February 28, 2025, Friday // 21:30

Bulgarian University Exposed as Migrant Trafficking Hub, Not an Educational Institution

A private higher education institution in Bulgaria has been exposed as a front for illegal migration rather than an actual university

Society » Education | February 28, 2025, Friday // 08:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria