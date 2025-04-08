EU Lacks Unified Plan for Ukrainian Refugees in Case of Ceasefire

Millions of Ukrainian refugees residing in the European Union could face uncertainty regarding their legal status if a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is reached, as there is no coordinated EU strategy in place for this scenario.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022, nearly 4.3 million Ukrainians have relied on the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive, which provides access to residence, employment, and essential services. Most have settled in Poland, Germany, Czechia, and Slovakia. However, as ceasefire discussions intensify, this legal safeguard may be put at risk.

A ceasefire could prompt immediate changes, forcing host countries to decide whether to phase out protections, pursue further integration of refugees, or encourage repatriation. Although the EU extended the temporary protection regime through March 2026—beyond the initial two-year period plus a one-year extension—future renewals will be determined annually.

Implementation of the directive varies across member states, resulting in differences in how refugees are treated. The European Commission has begun evaluating possible next steps, including extending temporary protection, facilitating transitions to national residency statuses, and assisting those who choose to return to Ukraine.

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said that Czechia, Germany, and the European Commission are working on a coordinated approach during Poland's EU Council presidency, though detailed terms are still under discussion. The issue is scheduled for review at the next EU interior ministers’ meeting in June.

Hana Malá, spokesperson for the Czech Interior Ministry, emphasized that any decision to terminate the current protection regime would require consensus among all EU member states. She expressed confidence that a common position will be reached within the first half of 2025.

In the meantime, some countries are initiating national solutions. Poland is preparing to offer a three-year temporary residence status to Ukrainians who have been under protection for over a year. Czechia will introduce a special five-year residence permit for employed Ukrainians who have been in the country for at least two years, with school attendance mandated for their children. However, Czech authorities have stated they will stop issuing new temporary residence permits once the war ends.

Other countries are also acting independently. Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Latvia are working on their own long-term arrangements with varying degrees of protection. In Germany, the Interior Ministry has developed policy options but stressed that it will be up to the incoming government to finalize proposals, reiterating the importance of an EU-wide strategy.

Some challenges have already emerged. The Romanian government recently extended its humanitarian aid to vulnerable Ukrainian refugees until the end of 2025. Meanwhile, Amsterdam has been unable to accommodate new arrivals due to housing shortages. In Estonia, starting 1 May, Ukrainian military refugees not registered in Tallinn will lose access to free public transport in the capital.