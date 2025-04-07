'No Rule of Law, No Justice': Bulgarian President Blames Systemic Negligence for Road Fatalities

President Rumen Radev condemned the recurring road tragedies in Bulgaria, emphasizing that children are also falling victim due to negligence driven by a climate of impunity. He pointed to the dire condition of the country’s roads and the lack of highway infrastructure, blaming the absence of accountability even in cases where clear evidence of financial misappropriation and corruption exists.

Radev made his statement to journalists while extending condolences to the family of 12-year-old Siyana, who recently died in a traffic accident. His remarks coincided with a large protest in Sofia demanding decisive action to end road fatalities.

The president criticized the current political narrative that tolerates systemic irregularities under the pretext of maintaining stability for Bulgaria’s eurozone accession. He warned that unless true rule of law is established, the introduction of the euro will merely shift the currency in which corrupt practices are conducted. He claimed the real motive behind these actions is to shield individuals like “Pepi Evroto” and protect entrenched networks of influence.

When asked about the calls for resignations from grieving families, Radev responded by citing unresolved high-profile cases of alleged corruption and abuse of power, including scandals related to the Hemus highway, public infrastructure projects, Corpbank, Bulgartabac, and others such as the "Eight Dwarfs" affair. He implied that these repeated failures of accountability give legitimacy to public outrage.

Regarding the possibility of convening a National Security Advisory Council, Radev said that it is the responsibility of relevant institutions to act. He refrained from commenting on the policies of parliamentary parties but noted with concern that the boundaries between governing coalitions and the opposition are increasingly blurred. According to him, political decisions are now driven by interests rather than principles.