Protests in Bulgaria Following the Tragic Death of 12-Year-Old Siyana

Citizens, non-governmental organizations, and parents who have lost children in accidents gathered in Sofia today for a protest under the slogan "I am Siyana." The protest began at 08:30 in front of the Palace of Justice and proceeded to the National Assembly. The demonstration was sparked by the recent death of 12-year-old Siyana Popova, who tragically lost her life in a road accident on March 31, on the road between Radomirtsi and Telish in Pleven. Siyana was traveling with her grandparents when their car was struck by a truck. Her father, Nikolay Popov, has vowed to fight for the safety of children on Bulgarian roads and to ensure that no more children suffer similar fates.

Protesters are calling for immediate legislative changes, stricter penalties, and justice for victims of road accidents. Over the years, multiple complaints have been filed regarding the condition of the road where the tragic incident occurred. This has sparked protests across the country, with hundreds gathering in Sofia and Varna over the past few days to demand accountability from the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA). On Friday, citizens in Pleven also protested against the poor state of local roads.

Public Outrage and Demands for Action

The protest in Sofia reached the headquarters of the Road Infrastructure Agency, with protesters demanding the resignation of its management. Many held signs reading "We are Siyana" and "Shame," urging action to prevent future road tragedies. Petya Ivanova from the "Angels on the Road" association, which advocates for road safety, called for an end to the deaths of children in traffic accidents. She poignantly shared her experience of losing a child, emphasizing the emotional devastation that parents endure when their children die in such senseless ways. Many of the parents who have lost children to road accidents are dealing with severe health issues, such as cancer, due to the prolonged trauma of their grief.

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev attended the protest and assured those present that legal changes are on the horizon. He acknowledged that Bulgaria has a significant issue with road fatalities and promised to introduce changes to the Judiciary Act. The proposed reforms include stricter standards for expert evaluations in road accident cases, mandatory annual training for experts, and new measures to speed up legal proceedings. Georgiev also announced plans to implement video conferencing for expert testimony, which would allow experts based in Sofia to provide evidence for cases in other parts of the country.

Proposed Legislative Reforms

Georgiev outlined the specifics of the new bill, which aims to improve the judicial process in road accident cases. Key elements of the bill include ensuring that experts possess the necessary legal qualifications, providing clear guidelines for expert behavior, and empowering the Minister of Justice to remove experts who delay cases or fail to meet standards. Georgiev emphasized that the bill would also introduce a new form of expertise focused on assessing road surfaces, which is often a critical factor in accidents.

However, as Georgiev spoke, protesters chanted accusations of corruption and called for broader systemic changes, criticizing what they see as the entrenched corruption within the justice system. The atmosphere grew tense, prompting the Minister to retreat into the Ministry of Justice building to avoid further escalation.