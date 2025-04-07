Bulgaria: No Significant Price Increases for Eggs and Lamb Before Easter

Vladimir Ivanov, chairman of the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets, reassured Bulgarians that there will be no significant price hikes for eggs and lamb leading up to Easter. In an interview on BNR, he emphasized that the current supply of eggs is sufficient, although a shortage in the US due to bird flu could create some market tension. This may benefit Bulgarian producers, who could potentially sell their eggs at slightly higher prices. Currently, the wholesale price for an M-size egg is 0.36 leva, consistent with last year’s rates. Despite potential minor price increases of 1-3 stotinki, Ivanov assured that there would be no shortage of eggs in Bulgaria, even with the coincidence of Catholic and Orthodox Easter.

In terms of lamb, Ivanov confirmed that the country has a good supply, but demand remains low in Bulgaria. Lamb prices currently range from 24 to 30 leva in various stores. He predicted no significant price changes before the holiday. The cold weather has impacted the supply of fresh vegetables, but Ivanov assured that a mass supply of seasonal vegetables will begin within 10 days, maintaining stable prices during the holidays. Tomatoes and cucumbers, in particular, are at similar price levels to last year, although some slight price increases have been noted due to the climate.

Ivanov also addressed concerns about fruit damage from the continuing cold weather, acknowledging that damage has already occurred, but expressing hope it would not be widespread. As for dairy products, Ivanov noted a 19% annual price increase for yogurt and an 8% increase for fresh milk, attributed to challenges in animal husbandry. Oil prices, however, have decreased, which was anticipated. Global trends show increases in beef and other food products, while rice, cereals, and sugar have decreased in price. Overall, the international food market remains stable, with the main concerns being related to dairy.

Greece: Reduced Prices for Easter Goods

In Greece, certain Easter products will be sold at lower prices this week, as agreed by the Ministry of Development and retail chains. Discounts on traditional Easter items, such as lamb, eggs, kozunakis, and Easter sweets, began on Monday, with official discounts starting on Wednesday. However, chocolate Easter eggs with toys have become about 50% more expensive this year, due to rising cocoa prices globally.

In specialized meat stores, lamb is priced at around 16 euros per kilogram, which is a significant increase compared to last year. To combat potential price speculation during the holidays, inspections of retail stores have been intensified to ensure fair pricing for consumers.

Source: BNR