Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Retains 18th Spot in ATP Rankings, Tomova Climbs

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's most accomplished tennis player, has held onto his 18th spot in the latest ATP rankings. Meanwhile, Bulgaria's top-ranked female player, Viktoria Tomova, moved up one place in the WTA standings.

Dimitrov, who begins his season on clay at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, will face Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in the opening round on Tuesday, where he is scheduled as the 15th match. If Dimitrov wins, he will meet Monaco's Valentin Vasherot in the second round.

In other updates, Adrian Andreev sits at No. 273, while Dimitar Kuzmanov is ranked 276th. Kuzmanov is set to compete in the Challenger final in Monza today, where he will face Germany's Cedric-Marcel Stöbe.

Other Bulgarian players in the ATP Top 500 include Petr Nesterov (No. 445) and Iliyan Radulov (No. 493).

There have been no changes at the top of the men’s rankings, with Yannick Sinner, who is currently suspended, leading, followed by Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz.

Tomova Moves Up, Karatancheva Makes Significant Leap in WTA Rankings

In the women's rankings, Viktoriya Tomova now holds the 64th spot globally.

Lia Karatancheva saw a remarkable rise, jumping 40 places to secure a career-high 309th position, thanks to reaching her first WTA 125 quarterfinal in Antalya. Karatancheva will compete this week in the "Billie Jean King Cup" in Cyprus.

Other notable Bulgarians in the WTA Top 500 include Izabella Shinnikova (No. 343), Gergana Topalova (No. 351), and Rositsa Dencheva (No. 471). Dencheva recently claimed another title in Heraklion, though the points will be added to her total next week.

At the top of the WTA rankings, Aryna Sabalenka remains in the lead, followed by Iga Świątek. Jessica Pegula, the recent Charleston champion, has moved into third place, overtaking Coco Gauff.