Russian Forces Make Tactical Gains in Eastern Ukraine as Fighting Intensifies

Russian troops have continued advancing near Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, with the situation along the front line in the Nove–Katerynivka–Nevske area deteriorating, according to the DeepState monitoring project. Russian forces have the upper hand in this region and are conducting active offensive operations. Their assaults near Novomykhailivka and tactical advances near Nevske and Nove have put pressure on Ukrainian defenders, while Katerynivka remains under constant Russian threat. DeepState noted shortcomings in the Ukrainian brigade responsible for the area, citing inefficient resource use and poor situational awareness. Russia's advantages in drone usage and strike capabilities are also contributing to the worsening conditions for Ukrainian forces in this sector.

In a broader offensive, DeepState reported that Russian troops achieved advances across three separate fronts on the night of April 6-7. On the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian units moved forward near the village of Zapadne. Progress was also recorded in Lysivka on the Pokrovsk front and in Rozlyv on the Novopavlivka front, both in Donetsk Oblast. These advances come amid a wider pattern of assaults across eastern Ukraine. On April 6, a total of 135 combat engagements occurred, most notably on the Pokrovsk and Kursk fronts, with additional Russian activity on the Lyman and Toretsk axes.

Meanwhile, Russia has claimed to capture the village of Basivka in Sumy Oblast, near the border with Kursk. The Russian Defence Ministry and state news agency TASS said this seizure would disrupt Ukrainian logistics in the region. However, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service rejected the claim, calling it a continuation of Russia’s disinformation campaign. Border Guard spokesperson Andrii Demchenko stated that Russian attempts to breach the border with small assault groups have been ongoing in the Novenke–Basivka direction, but Ukrainian forces are systematically neutralizing these incursions.

Two independent sources from Ukrainian defence units confirmed that Basivka had been largely destroyed by Russian aerial bombs and currently lies in a "grey zone," with no confirmed control by either side. This assessment is supported by the DeepState map, which also marks the settlement as contested territory. Ukrainian officials have warned that these tactics are designed to create instability and exaggerate Russian territorial gains.

The Sumy and Kharkiv regions remain key points of concern for Ukrainian defence. President Volodymyr Zelensky previously warned that Russia may be preparing a new offensive in both oblasts during the spring. While Russian gains have largely stalled in some areas of Donetsk, particularly around Pokrovsk, Ukraine has experienced losses near the Kursk border. According to DeepState, Ukrainian-controlled territory in that region shrank from 407 square kilometers in early March to just 70 square kilometers by the end of the month. The initial Ukrainian advances of 1,300 square kilometers were later reversed by Russian counterattacks, reportedly supported by North Korean reinforcements.

Despite these developments, the overall pace of Russia’s offensive appears to be slowing. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Russian territorial gains in March 2025 amounted to only 143 square kilometers, the lowest monthly figure in five months. The UK Ministry of Defence recorded a similar trend: 730 square kilometers gained in November 2024, decreasing steadily each month to March. The ISW attributes this slowdown in part to successful localized Ukrainian counterattacks, particularly in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk areas, where Ukrainian forces regained lost positions.

In addition, Russia launched one of its largest missile and drone barrages in nearly a month during the night of April 5-6. Ukrainian officials have also accused Russia of using its Black Sea naval fleet to conduct missile strikes while simultaneously delaying a joint Ukraine-U.S. proposal for a moratorium on military operations in the region. The Kremlin, for its part, has tried to depict Ukraine as violating ceasefire terms by targeting energy infrastructure—claims Ukrainian officials say are unsubstantiated and part of a broader propaganda strategy.

Both sides continue to engage in fierce fighting on multiple fronts, with contested control over key locations and the overall strategic picture shifting gradually but with high local intensity.