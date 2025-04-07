Trump’s Tariff Tsunami: Billions Pour In, But GOP Fears a 2026 ‘Bloodbath’

World | April 7, 2025, Monday // 09:03
Bulgaria: Trump’s Tariff Tsunami: Billions Pour In, But GOP Fears a 2026 ‘Bloodbath’

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his strong stance on implementing reciprocal tariffs, particularly targeting China and other major trade partners, citing substantial trade imbalances. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said the United States has a “tremendous deficit problem with China,” justifying the recently introduced tariffs by stating, “We’re not going to lose a trillion dollars for the privilege of buying pencils from China.” He claimed China is suffering economic consequences due to the US tariffs, emphasizing that “everyone knows we’re right.”

Trump acknowledged the volatility in financial markets triggered by the tariff policy, stating, “With the tariffs that I’ve already instituted... our country has gotten a lot stronger.” He further added that although the markets may experience short-term losses, “sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.” He projected that the US would ultimately become the “most dominant country economically in the world.”

Addressing the concerns around a possible downturn, Trump took aim at former President Joe Biden, blaming him for the current economic challenges and accusing previous administrations of allowing other nations to exploit the US. He pointed out that companies and jobs were relocated abroad due to poor trade leadership, stressing, “We’re not going to do it now.” According to Trump, the new tariffs are already yielding financial benefits, with “hundreds of millions of dollars pouring into our country on a monthly basis.”

Meanwhile, pro-Trump Senator Ted Cruz raised alarms about the long-term political risks of escalating tariffs. Speaking on his podcast ‘Verdict,’ Cruz warned that a trade war could significantly harm the US economy and lead to a political “bloodbath” in 2026, with potential Democratic control of both chambers of Congress. He criticized Republicans who “reflexively” support the tariffs and expressed concern that some in the administration want tariffs to continue indefinitely. Cruz cautioned that if a deep recession were to occur, it would severely damage the Republican Party’s prospects.

The new tariff policy was officially announced by President Trump on April 2. His administration is implementing widespread import duties on countries with large trade surpluses with the US. The goal, as stated by Trump, is to promote fair and reciprocal trade. The tariffs target both monetary and non-monetary barriers, including subsidies and VAT systems.

According to the announced rates, China now faces a 34% tariff on its exports to the US, while the European Union is subject to 20%. Vietnam is impacted with a 46% rate, followed by Taiwan (32%), Japan (24%), India (26%), the UK (10%), Bangladesh (37%), Pakistan (29%), Sri Lanka (44%), and Israel (17%). From April 9, countries with the highest trade deficits with the US, including India, will face individualised, elevated tariffs.

Trump also emphasized the scale of the trade deficits with major partners. In 2024, the US goods trade deficit with China reached $295.4 billion, a 5.8% increase from 2023. Similarly, the deficit with the European Union rose by nearly 13% to $235.6 billion. On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that the “only way this problem can be cured is with tariffs,” describing them as a “beautiful thing” for the US economy.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, tariffs, US, China

Related Articles:

Trump’s Tariffs Could Offer Unexpected Benefits to European Consumers

The stock market has been shaken by volatility following the U.S. government's decision to impose significant tariffs, with businesses across global supply chains facing increased uncertainty

World » EU | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

EU Draws Red Line: Brussels Offers Zero Tariffs But Warns of Retaliation Against Trump’s Trade War

The European Union has expressed its openness to negotiating a zero-tariff agreement on industrial goods with the United States

World » EU | April 7, 2025, Monday // 21:34

Markets in Chaos as Trump Slams China with Ultimatum – No Turning Back Now?

US President Donald Trump has warned of imposing a new 50% tariff on Chinese goods if Beijing fails to roll back a recent 34% retaliatory tariff hike

World | April 7, 2025, Monday // 21:30

California Takes Stand Against Trump’s Tariffs, Seeks Global Trade Exemptions

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans on Friday to pursue ways to maintain and expand global trade independently, amid the economic fallout from President Trump’s new tariffs

World | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 11:13

From Today: 10% Baseline Tariff Takes Effect as Trump Reshapes Global Trade

President Donald Trump’s 10% universal tariff on imports from all countries officially came into force on Saturday

World | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 10:39

China Hits Back with 34% Tariffs on U.S. Goods as Trade War Escalates

China announced on Friday that it will impose a 34% tariff on all U.S. imports starting from April 10, retaliating against the latest round of tariffs imposed by the U.S. under President Donald Trump

World | April 4, 2025, Friday // 14:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

EU Concerned Over Bulgaria's Judicial and Anti-Corruption Reforms

The European Commission has expressed concerns over the state of Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council and the Anti-Corruption Commission

World » EU | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 08:15

EU Draws Red Line: Brussels Offers Zero Tariffs But Warns of Retaliation Against Trump’s Trade War

The European Union has expressed its openness to negotiating a zero-tariff agreement on industrial goods with the United States

World » EU | April 7, 2025, Monday // 21:34

Markets in Chaos as Trump Slams China with Ultimatum – No Turning Back Now?

US President Donald Trump has warned of imposing a new 50% tariff on Chinese goods if Beijing fails to roll back a recent 34% retaliatory tariff hike

World | April 7, 2025, Monday // 21:30

European Commission Considers Alternatives for Ukrainian Refugees Beyond 2026

The European Commission has yet to decide on the future of temporary protection status for Ukrainians beyond March 2026

World » Ukraine | April 7, 2025, Monday // 17:14

EU Lacks Unified Plan for Ukrainian Refugees in Case of Ceasefire

Millions of Ukrainian refugees residing in the European Union could face uncertainty regarding their legal status if a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is reached

World » Ukraine | April 7, 2025, Monday // 13:24

Russian Forces Make Tactical Gains in Eastern Ukraine as Fighting Intensifies

Russian troops have continued advancing near Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, with the situation along the front line in the Nove–Katerynivka–Nevske area deteriorating

World » Ukraine | April 7, 2025, Monday // 09:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria