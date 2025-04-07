From Frost to Sunshine: Drastic Weather Shifts Expected Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Bulgaria: From Frost to Sunshine: Drastic Weather Shifts Expected Across Bulgaria @Pexels

In the coming week, Bulgaria will experience fluctuating weather conditions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Variable and frequently significant cloudiness is expected over the next few days. On Tuesday, the weather will remain mostly dry across the country, accompanied by light northwesterly winds. Morning temperatures will range between minus 5°C and 0°C, while daytime highs will reach between 5°C and 10°C.

By Wednesday, light rain is forecast in some areas, mainly across eastern Bulgaria. In the higher mountain regions, particularly above 1000 meters, the precipitation will fall as light snow. Wind intensity will increase, becoming moderate across much of the country and reaching strong levels in the Danube Plain.

From Thursday through Saturday, windy conditions will continue. Precipitation is also anticipated during this period, with more widespread and heavier rainfall expected on Thursday and Saturday. Temperatures will gradually rise, and by Saturday, morning lows will be between 3°C and 8°C, while highs will climb to between 13°C and 18°C.

Sunday is expected to bring a break in the unsettled weather. The likelihood of precipitation will be low, and cloud cover will decrease significantly in many parts of the country, leading to predominantly sunny conditions.

Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

