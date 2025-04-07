Kyiv in Flames: Russian Missile Strike Injures Three, Destroys Buildings

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv early on April 6 caused widespread damage and fires across several districts of the Ukrainian capital, leaving three people injured, local authorities confirmed. The assault prompted emergency responses throughout the city, as explosions were reported around 2:12 a.m. and again around 5:00 a.m. local time.

In the Darnytskyi district, located on Kyiv’s southeastern edge, two people were hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the strike, while a third person was also reported injured. A fire broke out at a non-residential site in the district, where another building was heavily damaged and three cars caught fire. Emergency crews extinguished the blaze shortly after arriving on the scene.

Kyiv, Ukraine this morning - you can really see that Russia only wants peace here in the button of that giant missile crater, in the faces of Ukrainian people in the metro and on that red incoming Russian death map. - Clearly more Russian oligarchs needs sanctions removal so that… pic.twitter.com/y1okSwPY1r — Kvist (@kvistp) April 6, 2025

Additional damage occurred in the Obolonskyi and Solomianskyi districts. In Obolonskyi, flames engulfed a furniture workshop and an adjacent warehouse. A business center in the same district suffered partial destruction, with damage affecting its second to fourth floors. In Solomianskyi, multiple fires were reported in open areas, including the facade of a warehouse, which also ignited. All fires in these areas were brought under control by emergency services.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service confirmed that their personnel were actively managing the aftermath of the attack across the three districts. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko, emergency teams and ambulances were dispatched to all affected areas.

As the missile attack unfolded, Poland responded by scrambling its air force and placing its air defense systems and radar reconnaissance on high alert. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that Polish and allied aircraft were active in the country’s airspace due to intensified operations by Russian strategic aircraft. The command emphasized that all necessary forces were fully prepared to act in response.

This latest strike follows a deadly missile attack on April 4 in Kryvyi Rih, where at least 18 civilians, including nine children, were killed after a residential area was targeted. The incident drew criticism of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine’s initial response, which failed to explicitly mention Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed disappointment over the omission.

Russia has continued its campaign of targeting civilian infrastructure since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Although Ukraine has signaled its readiness for a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire as of March 11, Russia has yet to accept the proposal.