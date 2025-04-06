Bulgaria Misses Out on Medal in Ensemble All-Around at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia

The Bulgarian women's rhythmic gymnastics ensemble finished fourth in the all-around at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, held at "Arena 8888 Sofia". The team, composed of Sofia Ivanova, Rachel Stoyanov, Alina Kolomiets, Suzan Puladian, Danaya Atanasova, and Victoria Georgieva, led the rankings after their five-ribbon routine on Saturday but faltered in Sunday’s performance.

In the routine with three balls and two hoops, the Bulgarian ensemble made several significant errors, receiving a score of 17.900. The breakdown of their marks included 9.500 for difficulty, 6.050 for artistry, and 2.650 for execution, with a 0.300 penalty. This brought their total to 42.650 points—combining 24.750 from the ribbon performance and 17.900 from the mixed apparatus—placing them just outside the medal positions in fourth place.

As a result, the Bulgarians will only take part in the ribbon final on Sunday. They ranked ninth in the mixed apparatus qualification, missing out on the top eight cutoff for that final.

Spain claimed the all-around gold medal with a score of 47.800 points, achieved through scores of 23.200 and 24.600 in their two routines. Japan secured silver with 45.950 points (21.800 and 24.150), while Poland completed the podium with bronze, scoring 43.700 points (20.300 and 23.400). Other teams advancing to the apparatus finals include Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Finland, and France, alongside Bulgaria.

Individually, Bulgaria also celebrated a podium finish earlier, as Stiliyana Nikolova took silver in the women's all-around. Eva Brezalieva placed seventh in the same event.

The World Cup concludes on Sunday with the finals in the individual apparatus and group routines, set to begin at 12:30 at Arena 8888 in Sofia.