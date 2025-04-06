Bulgaria Misses Out on Medal in Ensemble All-Around at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia

Sports | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 10:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Misses Out on Medal in Ensemble All-Around at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia

The Bulgarian women's rhythmic gymnastics ensemble finished fourth in the all-around at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, held at "Arena 8888 Sofia". The team, composed of Sofia Ivanova, Rachel Stoyanov, Alina Kolomiets, Suzan Puladian, Danaya Atanasova, and Victoria Georgieva, led the rankings after their five-ribbon routine on Saturday but faltered in Sunday’s performance.

In the routine with three balls and two hoops, the Bulgarian ensemble made several significant errors, receiving a score of 17.900. The breakdown of their marks included 9.500 for difficulty, 6.050 for artistry, and 2.650 for execution, with a 0.300 penalty. This brought their total to 42.650 points—combining 24.750 from the ribbon performance and 17.900 from the mixed apparatus—placing them just outside the medal positions in fourth place.

As a result, the Bulgarians will only take part in the ribbon final on Sunday. They ranked ninth in the mixed apparatus qualification, missing out on the top eight cutoff for that final.

Spain claimed the all-around gold medal with a score of 47.800 points, achieved through scores of 23.200 and 24.600 in their two routines. Japan secured silver with 45.950 points (21.800 and 24.150), while Poland completed the podium with bronze, scoring 43.700 points (20.300 and 23.400). Other teams advancing to the apparatus finals include Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Finland, and France, alongside Bulgaria.

Individually, Bulgaria also celebrated a podium finish earlier, as Stiliyana Nikolova took silver in the women's all-around. Eva Brezalieva placed seventh in the same event.

The World Cup concludes on Sunday with the finals in the individual apparatus and group routines, set to begin at 12:30 at Arena 8888 in Sofia.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, rhythmic gymnastics, medals, sofia

Related Articles:

Sofia Heating and Hot Water Prices Could Surge by 23.7% in July 2025

The cost of heating and hot water in Sofia may rise significantly by 23.7% starting from July 1, 2025

Society | April 7, 2025, Monday // 23:00

End of an Era: Last Russian Nuclear Fuel Delivered to Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP

The final shipment of Russian nuclear fuel for Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant has arrived

Business » Energy | April 7, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Report: Russia Remains the Key Threat to Bulgaria and NATO

Russia continues to pose the most serious and immediate threat to NATO and the European Union, according to the 2024 Report on the Status of the Defense and Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 14:17

Israeli Media Release Videos of Hostage with Bulgarian Citizenship Held by Hamas

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has published two videos featuring Matan Angrest, an Israeli soldier with Bulgarian citizenship

Politics | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 11:04

MOTO EXPO 2025 to Bring Over 65 World Premieres and Thrilling Stunt Shows to Sofia

MOTO EXPO 2025 will take place from April 11 to 14 at Arena 8888 in Sofia, marking the start of the motorcycle season in Bulgaria

Society | April 4, 2025, Friday // 16:41

Bulgaria's President: More Arms for Ukraine Will Not Bring Victory, Only More Destruction

President Rumen Radev expressed skepticism about Ukraine’s chances of achieving military gains, even with increased financial and military support

Politics | April 4, 2025, Friday // 16:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov Reaches Miami Masters Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win

Grigor Dimitrov secured a place in the semi-finals of the Miami Masters after an intense three-hour battle against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo

Sports | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 08:51

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Competes for Best Weightlifter in Europe Title

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar, the Olympic weightlifting champion, has been nominated for the title of best weightlifter in Europe for 2024

Sports | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 13:04

Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Powers Past Nakashima to Reach Miami Quarterfinals

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami

Sports | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 09:18

Lottery Scandal in Bulgaria: Entire TOTO Management Fired in Instant Purge

The Ministry of Interior has launched an investigation into the state lottery - Bulgarian Sports Totalizer (TOTO)

Sports | March 24, 2025, Monday // 14:59

Lottery Scandal in Bulgaria: Impossible Number Drawn, Management Dismissed (VIDEO)

During the latest draw of the Bulgarian Sports Totalizator’s (BST) "5 out of 35" game, an unprecedented mistake occurred when a ball with the number 41 was drawn

Sports | March 24, 2025, Monday // 08:43

Tervel Zamfirov Makes History with Bulgaria’s First Snowboarding World Title!

Tervel Zamfirov made history by securing Bulgaria’s first world title in Olympic snow winter sports

Sports | March 23, 2025, Sunday // 10:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria