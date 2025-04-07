Kryvyi Rih Massacre: Russian Missile Targets Playground, Leaving 18 Dead, Including 9 Children

World » UKRAINE | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 11:27
Bulgaria: Kryvyi Rih Massacre: Russian Missile Targets Playground, Leaving 18 Dead, Including 9 Children

On April 4, a Russian Iskander-M ballistic missile struck Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, resulting in the deaths of at least 18 people, including nine children. Over 60 others were injured, with more than 40 people, including a three-month-old boy, requiring hospitalization. The missile hit a residential area, sparking fires and causing significant destruction. Among the victims was a playground located near the attack site.

Russia’s Defense Ministry initially claimed that the missile had targeted a meeting between Ukrainian Armed Forces commanders and Western instructors. However, Ukraine’s General Staff swiftly dismissed this claim as false, asserting that the strike targeted civilian infrastructure. The missile hit a residential area and playground, continuing Russia's pattern of violating international law by attacking non-military sites. President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strike, emphasizing that Russia's ongoing actions demonstrate a clear disregard for peace efforts.

Kryvyi Rih, the birthplace of President Zelensky, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian missile and drone attacks. Despite the city’s proximity to the front line, its civilian areas continue to bear the brunt of these strikes, illustrating Russia’s ongoing campaign against Ukrainian civilians. The city’s population of around 660,000 remains vulnerable to such attacks, which undermine international calls for ceasefire and peace negotiations.

Later on the evening of April 4, a drone strike caused a fire in another residential area of Kryvyi Rih, leading to additional casualties. One woman was killed when a Shahed drone hit her house, and five others were injured. The fire damaged houses, infrastructure, and a children's playground, further exacerbating the human cost of the attack. Ukraine’s authorities continue to investigate the aftermath of these strikes.

The international community has condemned Russia’s actions. U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, highlighted the horror of the missile strike, noting that it occurred near a children's playground. European leaders, including officials from the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Estonia, also expressed their outrage, emphasizing the brutality of targeting civilian areas and the ongoing threat posed by Russia's actions. The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, reaffirmed the union's stance, underscoring the need for greater support for Ukraine.

In response to the devastation, local authorities in Kryvyi Rih declared three days of mourning from April 7 to 9 to honor the victims. Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih City Defense Council, expressed his grief, describing the attack as a massacre of civilians and highlighting the profound impact on the city's families and communities.

