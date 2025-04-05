California Takes Stand Against Trump’s Tariffs, Seeks Global Trade Exemptions

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans on Friday to pursue ways to maintain and expand global trade independently, amid the economic fallout from President Trump’s new tariffs. In response to the impact of Trump’s sweeping tariffs, which have caused significant fluctuations in U.S. and global financial markets, Newsom emphasized California's market power. He declared that the state, home to 40 million residents, contributing 14% to the U.S. GDP, would fight back against what he called "the largest tax hike of our lifetime."

Newsom's administration aims to find new trade opportunities and assure international partners that California remains a stable and reliable trade partner, despite challenges arising from federal policies. "California is not Washington, D.C.," Newsom said, reinforcing the state’s commitment to being a dependable partner for the long term.

California’s economy, which leads the nation in manufacturing and agriculture, could face negative effects from the tariffs, especially in sectors such as technology and ports. However, the specific details of how Newsom plans to negotiate exemptions or carve out exceptions from the tariffs remain unclear. An official from Newsom’s administration stated that while nations have broad powers to target retaliatory tariffs, the state would focus on collaborating with global partners to protect California's economic interests and strengthen supply chains. Efforts will also aim to support job creation, stabilize businesses, and ensure continued access to critical supplies like construction materials for recovery efforts following the Los Angeles firestorms.

Despite Newsom’s proactive approach, critics like White House spokesperson Kush Desai argue that Newsom should focus on domestic issues like homelessness and crime rather than international trade. Experts, including Jonathan D. Aronson, a professor at USC Annenberg, pointed out that while Newsom cannot change the direction of Trump’s tariffs, he could potentially persuade some countries not to target California’s key industries like tech, almonds, and avocados. Aronson highlighted that if California can convince other nations to minimize the impact of retaliatory tariffs, the state might preserve its status as an attractive place for trade.

Globally, stock markets plummeted following the trade war escalation, with Trump imposing additional tariffs on countries like Japan, South Korea, and China, which significantly impact California’s top trading partners. While Canada and Mexico were excluded from these additional tariffs, California’s trade relationships with these nations still face challenges, particularly with a 25% tariff on certain goods and imported vehicles.

Economist Kevin Klowden from the Milken Institute warned of significant disruptions in California’s manufacturing and supply chains, as the state lacks specialized manufacturing capacity for many goods. Meanwhile, Rick Kushman from the Almond Board of California emphasized the importance of maintaining diverse export channels as the state continues to monitor developments closely.

The Trump administration’s tariffs could also affect California’s state budget, which is highly dependent on income taxes from wealthy residents and stock market performance. A downturn in the stock market could lead to a considerable decline in tax revenue. The tariffs' broader economic impact could exacerbate these challenges.

Newsom’s announcement underscores California’s broader efforts to distance itself from federal policies, particularly during Trump’s administration. The state has previously sued the federal government over numerous issues, including environmental and immigration policies. California has also fostered relationships with foreign governments, focusing on climate policy and trade agreements, in contrast to the Trump administration’s stance. Since 2019, the state has entered into various trade deals with countries like Japan, Brazil, and Australia, although these agreements have not addressed the issue of tariffs directly.

In summary, while Newsom's push for independent trade negotiations faces significant hurdles, it represents a strategic attempt by California to safeguard its economic interests in the face of Trump’s protectionist policies. The state is focusing on maintaining its global partnerships and exploring new avenues for trade to minimize the negative impact of the tariffs.