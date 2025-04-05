Israeli Media Release Videos of Hostage with Bulgarian Citizenship Held by Hamas

Politics | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 11:04
Bulgaria: Israeli Media Release Videos of Hostage with Bulgarian Citizenship Held by Hamas

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has published two videos featuring Matan Angrest, an Israeli soldier with Bulgarian citizenship who has been held by Hamas since October 7, 2023. The release of the footage was authorized by his family, and the Israeli state news agency, BTA reported.

One of the videos captures the moment of Angrest's abduction during the Hamas-led attack, while the second shows him already in captivity. His mother, Anat Angrest, explained the difficult decision to release the videos, saying, "We are forced to publish footage of Matan being lynched, beaten by a mob." She said she had previously refrained from viewing the footage herself, leaving that responsibility to her husband Hagai, but ultimately felt compelled to act.

Matan Angrest was serving in the Israeli military and was kidnapped from his tank near the village of Nahal Oz, close to the Gaza border, during the initial assault on October 7. He sustained injuries during the fighting and was subsequently captured by Hamas. Two other soldiers, Captain Daniel Perez and Sergeant Itai Chen, who were with him at the time, were killed. Their remains are believed to be in Hamas custody.

While a still image from a video showing Angrest in captivity was released last month, this marks the first time the full video has been made public. The unedited 3.5-minute recording, reportedly obtained by the Israeli army in July 2023, confirms that Angrest was alive at the time and visibly wounded.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israeli, Bulgarian, hostage, Angrest

Related Articles:

End of an Era: Last Russian Nuclear Fuel Delivered to Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP

The final shipment of Russian nuclear fuel for Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant has arrived

Business » Energy | April 7, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Misses Out on Medal in Ensemble All-Around at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia

The Bulgarian women's rhythmic gymnastics ensemble finished fourth in the all-around at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup,

Sports | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 10:17

Report: Russia Remains the Key Threat to Bulgaria and NATO

Russia continues to pose the most serious and immediate threat to NATO and the European Union, according to the 2024 Report on the Status of the Defense and Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 14:17

Bulgaria's President: More Arms for Ukraine Will Not Bring Victory, Only More Destruction

President Rumen Radev expressed skepticism about Ukraine’s chances of achieving military gains, even with increased financial and military support

Politics | April 4, 2025, Friday // 16:03

Biggest Online Shopping Platform in Bulgaria Adopts Dual Pricing in Euros and Levs

eMAG Bulgaria has introduced dual currency price display on its platform, allowing customers to see prices in both euros and Bulgarian levs

Business | April 4, 2025, Friday // 08:45

Bulgaria Enhances Discoverer Supercomputer with AI

The Bulgarian Discoverer supercomputer has undergone a successful upgrade, now equipped with advanced systems that enhance its capacity to support artificial intelligence applications for business

Society | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 15:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Report: Russia Remains the Key Threat to Bulgaria and NATO

Russia continues to pose the most serious and immediate threat to NATO and the European Union, according to the 2024 Report on the Status of the Defense and Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 14:17

North Macedonia’s President in Sofia: Bulgaria’s Swift Aid Shows Power of Regional Solidarity

North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova expressed her appreciation to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev for the swift assistance Bulgaria provided following the deadly fire in Kocani last month

Politics | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 10:48

Poll Shocker: Peevski's DPS Climbs to Second if Elections in Bulgaria Were Held Today

If parliamentary elections were held now in Bulgaria, GERB would emerge as the leading political force, with 23.8% of voters' support

Politics | April 4, 2025, Friday // 17:08

Bulgaria's President: More Arms for Ukraine Will Not Bring Victory, Only More Destruction

President Rumen Radev expressed skepticism about Ukraine’s chances of achieving military gains, even with increased financial and military support

Politics | April 4, 2025, Friday // 16:03

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Cannot Interfere in UK Spy Trial

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the country cannot interfere in the espionage case involving Bulgarian citizens in the United Kingdom

Politics | April 4, 2025, Friday // 14:14

Bulgarian President Radev Warns of Security Risks as Balkans Forum Tackles Terrorism and Migration

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, alongside Jordan's King Abdullah II, is hosting the third "Aqaba Process for the Balkans" high-level meeting in Sofia

Politics | April 4, 2025, Friday // 11:47
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria