Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia to Develop Regional Green Energy Corridor

Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Baku, marking a new phase of regional collaboration focused on green energy. The agreement, announced by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Energy, outlines joint efforts toward a faster energy transition, the development of renewable energy sources, and the establishment of sustainable and modern energy infrastructure across the region.

The memorandum reflects a shared commitment by the four countries to pursue green energy initiatives, facilitate cross-border electricity transmission, and enhance cooperation between public institutions and private enterprises. A key priority under the agreement is the creation of green energy corridors designed to bolster energy supply security and promote long-term economic sustainability in the Black Sea and Caucasus regions.

To advance this collaboration, the energy ministers agreed to establish a working group comprising deputy ministers, tasked with determining technical requirements for feasibility studies by June. The initial focus will be on optimizing the use of existing infrastructure to support upcoming projects.

Bulgarian Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov described the signing as a significant milestone for strengthening regional cooperation in renewable energy. “Through strategic corridors and innovation in the renewable sector, we can ensure higher energy security and open new pathways for development,” he said.

The document was signed by Minister Stankov alongside Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Turkey’s Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, and Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Vakhtang Tsintsadze.

Earlier in the day, during the 11th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, Minister Stankov emphasized that energy security—on national, regional, and global levels—remains central to the sustainable energy transition. He also underscored the importance of advancing storage technologies and digitalizing the energy sector. While in Baku, Stankov held bilateral discussions with his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as with Eric Jacobs, a senior advisor from the U.S. Department of State.