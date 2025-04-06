Bulgarian Post Actively Prepares for Currency Transition to the Euro

Bulgarian Post employees are intensively preparing for the upcoming transition from the lev to the euro, as confirmed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov and Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) President Plamen Dimitrov. Logistics coordination is already underway with the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), and public procurement procedures for the necessary equipment have been launched, with contract signings expected soon.

The meeting also addressed the need for digital training of Bulgarian Post staff, with suggestions for qualifications to be funded through the Recovery and Resilience Plan. CITUB President Dimitrov noted that currently only 20% of the available funding under the plan has been utilized, highlighting a significant opportunity to enhance employee digital competencies.

Broader topics in the sectors of communications, water, air, and road transport were also discussed. Representatives from sectoral organizations and various enterprises participated in the dialogue. Deputy Prime Minister Karadjov emphasized the importance of continued collaboration, stating, "Only with dialogue can we move forward."

Karadjov also touched on the government’s intentions to grant concessions for port terminals and other infrastructure assets. He pointed out that Bulgaria is at the bottom among EU countries in terms of public-private partnerships, underlining the strategic importance of this issue for Bulgaria’s development over the next decade. He assured union leaders that the concession plan will be openly discussed with them.

Additional points raised by CITUB included the expansion of operations at Burgas Airport and the urgent need to hire more inspectors for the “Automobile Administration.” A follow-up meeting focused on the future of railway transport is scheduled to take place in the coming week.