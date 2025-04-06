Bulgarian Post Actively Prepares for Currency Transition to the Euro

Business | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 10:10
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Post Actively Prepares for Currency Transition to the Euro

Bulgarian Post employees are intensively preparing for the upcoming transition from the lev to the euro, as confirmed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov and Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) President Plamen Dimitrov. Logistics coordination is already underway with the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), and public procurement procedures for the necessary equipment have been launched, with contract signings expected soon.

The meeting also addressed the need for digital training of Bulgarian Post staff, with suggestions for qualifications to be funded through the Recovery and Resilience Plan. CITUB President Dimitrov noted that currently only 20% of the available funding under the plan has been utilized, highlighting a significant opportunity to enhance employee digital competencies.

Broader topics in the sectors of communications, water, air, and road transport were also discussed. Representatives from sectoral organizations and various enterprises participated in the dialogue. Deputy Prime Minister Karadjov emphasized the importance of continued collaboration, stating, "Only with dialogue can we move forward."

Karadjov also touched on the government’s intentions to grant concessions for port terminals and other infrastructure assets. He pointed out that Bulgaria is at the bottom among EU countries in terms of public-private partnerships, underlining the strategic importance of this issue for Bulgaria’s development over the next decade. He assured union leaders that the concession plan will be openly discussed with them.

Additional points raised by CITUB included the expansion of operations at Burgas Airport and the urgent need to hire more inspectors for the “Automobile Administration.” A follow-up meeting focused on the future of railway transport is scheduled to take place in the coming week.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, bulgarian post, transition, lev

Related Articles:

BNB Provided Clarifications on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has released the second installment of its "Questions and Answers on the Euro and the Eurozone" series

Business » Finance | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 11:10

Cash Registers in Bulgaria to Show Prices in Euros Under New Rules

Bulgaria’s cash register system is set to undergo significant changes

Business | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 08:46

Bulgaria's Tourism Industry Prepares for Eurozone Transition

The tourism sector in Bulgaria is largely ready for the introduction of the euro and the country’s upcoming accession to the eurozone

Business » Tourism | March 31, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Bulgaria's Banks Invest 400 Million Leva in Eurozone Transition

Banks in Bulgaria have allocated a total of 400 million leva to prepare their systems for the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 16:04

What to Do with Your Old Levs and Stotinki After the Euro Introduction

As Bulgaria prepares to adopt the euro, many citizens are wondering about the fate of their old lev banknotes and coins

Business » Finance | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 16:16

Bulgaria's Steps Toward Euro Adoption Gain Support from Eurogroup and ECB

Eurozone nations have expressed their support for Bulgaria’s progress toward adopting the euro

Business » Finance | March 21, 2025, Friday // 16:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia to Develop Regional Green Energy Corridor

Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Baku, marking a new phase of regional collaboration focused on green energy

Business » Energy | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 10:18

Bulgargaz Drowns in Debt: 280 Million Leva Loss and Mounting Obligations to Turkey

Bulgargaz is currently facing serious financial difficulties, with projected losses for 2024 amounting to 280 million leva

Business » Energy | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 09:05

Bulgarians Vanish from Tourism Jobs Amid Growing Dependence on Foreign Labor

During the upcoming summer tourist season, police officers from Romania, Germany, and Poland will assist their Bulgarian colleagues in maintaining public order across resorts along the Black Sea

Business » Tourism | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 08:21

Bulgaria's Housing Market: Prices Continue to Rise as Demand Outpaces Supply

Real estate prices in Bulgaria continue to climb, according to property brokers

Business » Properties | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 13:46

BNB Provided Clarifications on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has released the second installment of its "Questions and Answers on the Euro and the Eurozone" series

Business » Finance | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 11:10

New Tourist Police Set to Launch in Bulgaria

Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh announced that work has begun on the creation of a tourist police in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 09:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria