Report: Russia Remains the Key Threat to Bulgaria and NATO

Politics » DEFENSE | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 14:17
Russia continues to pose the most serious and immediate threat to NATO and the European Union, according to the 2024 Report on the Status of the Defense and Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria. The government has recently adopted the annual assessment, which highlights Moscow’s destabilizing role in the region.

The document points out that throughout 2024, Russia persistently restricted air and maritime traffic in the Black Sea, further undermining regional security. The ongoing war launched by Russia against Ukraine is identified as a major threat to peace in Europe, directly challenging the security of both NATO allies and EU member states.

Bulgaria’s military involvement within NATO structures is acknowledged, particularly its participation in the multinational battle group and the mine countermeasure operations in the Black Sea.

The report outlines a persistent shortage of personnel across the Bulgarian Armed Forces, which remained at around 21% in 2024. The most severe gaps are among soldiers (27%) and officers (26%), while the voluntary reserve is only 16% staffed. Additionally, the defense ministry continues to struggle with low interest in service contracts, compounding recruitment issues.

Significant attention is given to the need for modernization. The report stresses the urgent requirement for new interoperable military equipment that aligns with NATO standards. Priority acquisitions include 3D radars, coastal anti-ship missile systems, advanced air defense systems, mobile multiple launch rocket systems, and 155 mm self-propelled artillery. Meanwhile, maintaining legacy anti-aircraft and radar systems has become increasingly difficult.

To address structural weaknesses, the document recommends swift action to fill existing vacancies in both the active forces and reserve components. It also calls for a broad national discussion on introducing a form of military training for specific groups of Bulgarian citizens to strengthen overall defense readiness.

