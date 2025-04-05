North Macedonia’s President in Sofia: Bulgaria’s Swift Aid Shows Power of Regional Solidarity

North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova expressed her appreciation to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev for the swift assistance Bulgaria provided following the deadly fire in Kocani last month. Speaking to journalists in Sofia, Siljanovska-Davkova said she personally thanked Radev during their bilateral meeting, emphasizing that he was the first head of state to call her on the morning of the tragedy and offer all possible help.

Siljanovska-Davkova described the gesture as deeply human, saying that in times of crisis, solidarity and compassion often transcend political issues. “In such a terrible world, to be faced with an influx of solidarity and humanism changes how we view the problems between us,” she stated. The president reflected on how moments of tragedy can bring out the best in people and foster a sense of shared humanity. “No politician will forget this, because citizens on both sides remembered it,” she added.

During her visit to Sofia, Siljanovska-Davkova also toured the hospital where the injured from the fire are being treated. She met with the victims’ families, Bulgarian health officials, and Macedonian doctors who studied and now work in Bulgaria. She praised the medical staff, noting Bulgaria’s strong medical education and the professionalism of those caring for the victims.

In addition to the personal expressions of gratitude, the two presidents also discussed the broader state of political relations between North Macedonia and Bulgaria. While Siljanovska-Davkova did not elaborate on specific issues, she stressed the need for continued dialogue and cooperation. “We concluded that we need to meet more often—presidents, ministers, journalists, students—because Bulgarian progress is also ours, regional progress is ours,” she said. She added that compromise is possible and expects progress on open issues.

While in Sofia, Siljanovska-Davkova also took part in the Aqaba Process international forum, which focused on security challenges in the Balkans. She called for greater regional cooperation in tackling terrorism, illegal migration, extremism, and online radicalization. According to her, state institutions often lag behind in countering such threats, which are increasingly driven by sophisticated digital means, particularly social media.

She stressed the importance of engaging young people in prevention efforts, noting that the region must respond proactively to emerging security challenges. Reiterating her gratitude for Bulgaria’s support after the Kocani fire, Siljanovska-Davkova emphasized that shared challenges require a united approach and that, even in tragedy, there are opportunities to strengthen regional ties.