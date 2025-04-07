Sofia Heating and Hot Water Prices Could Surge by 23.7% in July 2025

The cost of heating and hot water in Sofia may rise significantly by 23.7% starting from July 1, 2025. The capital's district heating company, Toplofikatsiya Sofia, has submitted a request to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) to approve a new heating price of 158.80 leva per MWh. Additionally, a preferential price for electricity produced from high-efficiency cogeneration has also been proposed. If approved, the new pricing will be implemented from July 2025.

The increase stems from a regulation issue in the current regulatory period, according to the analysis from the district heating company. Since July 1, 2024, heating subscribers have been paying 128.25 leva per MWh. Despite the significant rise in natural gas prices, the regulator has not adjusted the rate during this period. The company argues that the projected increase in natural gas prices for the upcoming period further justifies the requested price hike.

The proposed price also factors in rising expenses related to repairs and maintenance of the heating network, production facilities, and the increasing costs of raw materials. The district heating company highlights that last July, when the current price was set, the regulator reduced the approved technological costs for transmission and overestimated the projected sales of heat energy, which contributed to the current price. In its new application, Toplofikatsiya Sofia sets more realistic sales and technological cost projections, which are among the lowest compared to other district heating companies.