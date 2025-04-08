End of an Era: Last Russian Nuclear Fuel Delivered to Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP

Business » ENERGY | April 7, 2025, Monday // 12:01
Bulgaria: End of an Era: Last Russian Nuclear Fuel Delivered to Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP

The final shipment of Russian nuclear fuel for Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant has arrived. The motor ferry "Slavyanin," flying the Russian Federation flag, recently delivered the fuel to the Ferry Complex in Varna.

The contract between Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP and the Russian company TVEL, a subsidiary of Rosatom, was concluded early last year. During a scheduled maintenance of the plant’s fifth reactor last year, the unit was reloaded with fuel from the American company Westinghouse.

The final batch of fuel from Russia, under the terminated agreement, was transported in four railway containers. These containers were moved from the ship to the Kozloduy NPP under tight security. The site Maritime reported the delivery and even shared a drone video of the process.

