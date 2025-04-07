Bulgaria Climbs Passport Rankings, Now Among Top 30 Worldwide
Ireland leads the world in passport power in 2025, according to the latest ranking by tax and immigration consultancy Nomad Capitalist. This marks the first time a Northern European country has claimed the top position independently. Ireland previously shared the number one spot in 2020 with Luxembourg and Sweden, but its improved standing this year is attributed to its strong global image, favorable tax environment, and high citizenship flexibility.
The ranking assesses 199 countries and territories using five weighted categories: visa-free access (50%), taxation (20%), global perception (10%), dual citizenship availability (10%), and personal freedoms (10%). The aim is to offer a broader view of a passport's value beyond travel access, especially for those seeking citizenship alternatives that provide greater benefits.
Bulgaria has improved its position in the 2025 edition of the index, moving up three spots to reach 29th place, where it now ranks alongside Lithuania and Austria. The Bulgarian passport grants holders visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 172 destinations, earning it a total score of 104. It scores 30 points in the taxation category, and 40 points collectively in global perception, dual citizenship availability, and individual rights and freedoms.
Several European countries shifted in the rankings this year. Greece saw a notable jump, rising from sixth to a shared second place with Switzerland, thanks largely to its improved tax score. According to the ranking's press release, this reflects increasing confidence in Greece among investors and retirees. Slovenia and Spain also advanced in the list, influenced by similar adjustments in tax evaluation.
On the other hand, countries such as Germany, Hungary, Lithuania, and the Netherlands have dropped in the rankings. The United Arab Emirates, which held the top spot in 2023 and sixth place in 2024, has now fallen to tenth, reportedly due to newly introduced taxes that have made the country less attractive to entrepreneurs.
The UAE and New Zealand are the highest-ranked non-European countries, sharing tenth place with Iceland. Further up, fourth place is occupied by Portugal, while Malta and Italy share fifth. Luxembourg, Finland, and Norway take seventh, while Greece and Switzerland follow Ireland in the top three.
Interestingly, countries like Japan and Singapore—frequently topping other global passport rankings—are positioned lower on this list. Their lower scores are due to strict policies on dual citizenship, higher tax burdens, and limited personal freedoms. For instance, Japan requires military service for young men and receives a lower press freedom score, while Singapore is ranked 126th in the 2024 Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index.
At the bottom of the list, the weakest passports belong to Afghanistan, Yemen, Eritrea, Iraq, and Pakistan, occupying positions from 195 to 199.
