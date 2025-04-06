Bulgargaz Drowns in Debt: 280 Million Leva Loss and Mounting Obligations to Turkey

Business » ENERGY | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 09:05
Bulgaria: Bulgargaz Drowns in Debt: 280 Million Leva Loss and Mounting Obligations to Turkey

Bulgargaz is currently facing serious financial difficulties, with projected losses for 2024 amounting to 280 million leva, according to Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov, who spoke to Bulgarian National Television. A significant portion of this financial strain is due to growing debts to Turkey’s Botaş, which have already reached 220 million leva and are expected to rise to 250 million once the latest invoice is received by the end of March.

The minister highlighted the urgency of the matter in an earlier interview on BNT, where he said that Bulgargaz has not made any payments under its contract with Botaş for the past nine months because it cannot afford to. As a result, debts have accumulated to a level that now threatens the stability of the state-owned company. Stankov announced that he intends to meet with his Turkish counterpart in early April to explore possible solutions.

At the core of the issue is the structure of the agreement signed between Bulgargaz and Botaş, which includes a “take or pay” clause. Under this condition, Bulgaria must pay the agreed fees even if it does not receive any natural gas through Turkish infrastructure. Minister Stankov criticized the contract, stating he would not have approved such terms had he been in office at the time. He pointed out that the agreement was concluded by former caretaker minister Rosen Hristov.

Stankov also emphasized the broader implications of the deal, stressing that it requires payments regardless of whether Bulgaria uses the Turkish terminals and gas infrastructure. This, he said, adds further strain to Bulgargaz’s already troubled financial position.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgargaz, Bulgaria, loss

Related Articles:

From Frost to Sunshine: Drastic Weather Shifts Expected Across Bulgaria

|

Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia to Develop Regional Green Energy Corridor

|

Bulgaria Crosses Milestone, But Still Trails Romania in EU Economic Catch-Up

|

Bulgarians Vanish from Tourism Jobs Amid Growing Dependence on Foreign Labor

|

Easter Shock: Vegetable and Egg Prices Climb Sharply in Bulgaria

|

Bulgaria's Housing Market: Prices Continue to Rise as Demand Outpaces Supply

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia to Develop Regional Green Energy Corridor

Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Baku, marking a new phase of regional collaboration focused on green energy

Business » Energy | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 10:18

From April 1: Major Job Cuts as Bulgaria’s Second-Largest Coal Plant Closes

The second-largest coal-fired power plant in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 08:22

Bulgaria Prepares to Offset Electricity Price Hikes with Compensation for Households

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov reassured Bulgarian citizens that electricity bills will not be impacted by the upcoming market liberalization

Business » Energy | March 30, 2025, Sunday // 09:05

Bulgargaz Proposes 14.3% Drop in Natural Gas Prices for April

Bulgargaz has proposed a significant reduction in natural gas prices for April

Business » Energy | March 28, 2025, Friday // 14:12

Bulgaria Accelerates Plans for 7th and 8th Units at Kozloduy NPP

Bulgaria considers the construction of the 7th and 8th units of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) a strategically important project for ensuring the country's energy security

Business » Energy | March 24, 2025, Monday // 16:05

Zelensky Approves Law Allowing Ukraine to Buy Russian-Made Reactors from Bulgaria

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved a law allowing the purchase of two Russian-made nuclear reactors from Bulgaria

Business » Energy | March 14, 2025, Friday // 11:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria