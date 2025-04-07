Bulgarians Vanish from Tourism Jobs Amid Growing Dependence on Foreign Labor

April 6, 2025, Sunday
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Vanish from Tourism Jobs Amid Growing Dependence on Foreign Labor

During the upcoming summer tourist season, police officers from Romania, Germany, and Poland will assist their Bulgarian colleagues in maintaining public order across resorts along the Black Sea. Additionally, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, will deploy two officers to support Varna’s border police, according to a statement released by the Varna regional administration following a meeting with Tourism Minister Miroslav Borshosh and institutional representatives.

The reinforcement of law enforcement presence, while welcomed, contrasts with a growing and unofficially acknowledged trend—fewer Bulgarians are now employed in supporting roles within the country’s tourism industry. The sector continues to struggle with a persistent staffing shortage, leading to the increasing reliance on workers from Asian countries or from European nations with lower average incomes than Bulgaria.

At the same time, the Regional Food Safety Directorates are preparing for heightened inspections throughout the summer. Officials will carry out regular checks on food service and retail establishments, particularly those offering all-inclusive packages. Health authorities were reminded to ensure that medical facilities, including private clinics, prominently display their service price lists.

The gradual disappearance of local workers from key roles in tourism highlights ongoing demographic and economic challenges, raising questions about sustainability and the ability to maintain service standards in one of Bulgaria’s most important sectors.

