Bulgarians Vanish from Tourism Jobs Amid Growing Dependence on Foreign Labor

Bulgaria Climbs Passport Rankings, Now Among Top 30 Worldwide
Ireland leads the world in passport power in 2025, according to the latest ranking by tax and immigration consultancy Nomad Capitalist
During the upcoming summer tourist season, police officers from Romania, Germany, and Poland will assist their Bulgarian colleagues in maintaining public order across resorts along the Black Sea. Additionally, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, will deploy two officers to support Varna’s border police, according to a statement released by the Varna regional administration following a meeting with Tourism Minister Miroslav Borshosh and institutional representatives.
The reinforcement of law enforcement presence, while welcomed, contrasts with a growing and unofficially acknowledged trend—fewer Bulgarians are now employed in supporting roles within the country’s tourism industry. The sector continues to struggle with a persistent staffing shortage, leading to the increasing reliance on workers from Asian countries or from European nations with lower average incomes than Bulgaria.
At the same time, the Regional Food Safety Directorates are preparing for heightened inspections throughout the summer. Officials will carry out regular checks on food service and retail establishments, particularly those offering all-inclusive packages. Health authorities were reminded to ensure that medical facilities, including private clinics, prominently display their service price lists.
The gradual disappearance of local workers from key roles in tourism highlights ongoing demographic and economic challenges, raising questions about sustainability and the ability to maintain service standards in one of Bulgaria’s most important sectors.
Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh announced that work has begun on the creation of a tourist police in Bulgaria
Wizz Air has announced its summer schedule for 2025, offering an expanded selection of 47 routes from Bulgaria to various destinations across Europe and beyond
Wizz Air has expanded its presence at Varna Airport with the arrival of a second aircraft, further strengthening its operations in Bulgaria
Wizz Air is offering travelers the chance to celebrate Easter in some of the most festive and picturesque destinations across Europe
The tourism sector in Bulgaria is largely ready for the introduction of the euro and the country’s upcoming accession to the eurozone
The National Revenue Agency (NRA) recently reported that violations were found in one-third of the commercial establishments inspected in Bulgaria’s mountain resorts
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase