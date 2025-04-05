Easter Shock: Vegetable and Egg Prices Climb Sharply in Bulgaria
In the run-up to Easter, a noticeable increase in the prices of eggs and vegetables in Bulgaria has been recorded compared to the same period last year, according to Nova TV. While the price of chicken eggs has risen by 18 stotinki per piece, cucumbers have gone up by over 30 stotinki. A kilogram of Bulgarian cucumbers can now be found for 6 leva, although shoppers typically buy just one piece. According to vendor Mariana Kandova, a standard salad made from one head of lettuce, a bunch each of parsley, radishes, and fresh onions, along with a cucumber, now costs around 7 leva.
Ivo Gergovski, who raises his own chickens, believes there are two main factors behind the egg price hike. The first is the rise in feed costs, which directly impacts the price of eggs. The second, he says, is a recurring trend in Bulgaria: prices tend to spike before major holidays. "In other countries, prices drop due to promotions, but here they go up," he points out.
Gergovski no longer buys eggs for Easter. Years ago, he left the city and settled in a nearby village, where he now produces much of his own food. Diagnosed with a serious illness nearly two decades ago, he believes caring for birds played a key role in his recovery. Since then, raising chickens has become his way of life. The biggest cost in keeping them, he says, isn't feed but labor. “It takes a lot of effort,” he adds.
He has developed what he humorously refers to as a "closed rural cycle." All organic household waste is sorted—scraps for the cats, dogs, or chickens, while other materials like paper, glass, and metal are discarded. Thanks to this method, Gergovski doesn't have to limit himself when it comes to vegetables or eggs.
Although the situation is different for city dwellers, he stresses that beyond price, attention should also be paid to labeling, especially when it comes to eggs.
