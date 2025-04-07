Bulgaria's Housing Market: Prices Continue to Rise as Demand Outpaces Supply

Bulgaria Climbs Passport Rankings, Now Among Top 30 Worldwide
Ireland leads the world in passport power in 2025, according to the latest ranking by tax and immigration consultancy Nomad Capitalist
Real estate prices in Bulgaria continue to climb, according to property brokers, with experts predicting that the trend will persist in the coming years. Housing prices are expected to be significantly higher in five years than they are currently.
The main driver of this price increase is the fact that property prices in Bulgaria are still relatively low compared to most European countries. As a result, experts believe that prices will continue to rise in order to align more closely with those in more economically developed nations. Additional factors contributing to this upward trend include rising incomes, favorable interest rates on loans, and the higher number of property buyers compared to sellers.
Many individuals with substantial financial resources have invested in real estate, often purchasing multiple properties—sometimes more than two or three. A significant portion of these properties is being rented out, while others are held by owners in anticipation of further price increases. These properties typically enter the market if the owner needs funds or wishes to reinvest in another venture, such as expanding their business.
The price of agricultural land in Bulgaria has been steadily declining
The real estate market in Bulgaria continues to show strong growth as housing prices in major cities rise in early 2025
More Bulgarians are rushing to purchase property, fearing that housing prices will rise further after the country joins the Eurozone
Interest in newly built properties is on the rise, driven by factors such as increasing prosperity
the last quarter of 2024, the proportion of properties purchased with mortgage loans in Bulgaria grew to 27%, or roughly every third property
The real estate market in Bulgaria experienced notable changes in 2024, with significant price increases and a rise in transaction volumes
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase