Bulgaria's Housing Market: Prices Continue to Rise as Demand Outpaces Supply

Real estate prices in Bulgaria continue to climb, according to property brokers, with experts predicting that the trend will persist in the coming years. Housing prices are expected to be significantly higher in five years than they are currently.

The main driver of this price increase is the fact that property prices in Bulgaria are still relatively low compared to most European countries. As a result, experts believe that prices will continue to rise in order to align more closely with those in more economically developed nations. Additional factors contributing to this upward trend include rising incomes, favorable interest rates on loans, and the higher number of property buyers compared to sellers.

Many individuals with substantial financial resources have invested in real estate, often purchasing multiple properties—sometimes more than two or three. A significant portion of these properties is being rented out, while others are held by owners in anticipation of further price increases. These properties typically enter the market if the owner needs funds or wishes to reinvest in another venture, such as expanding their business.