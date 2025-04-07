New Tourist Police Set to Launch in Bulgaria

Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh announced that work has begun on the creation of a tourist police in Bulgaria. Speaking in Burgas, he met with local officials and mayors to review preparations for the 2025 summer season along the Southern Black Sea Coast. The official start of the tourist season will be celebrated with a beach party in Pomorie on May 31.

Borshosh emphasized that discussions with both municipalities and the tourism industry indicated that the time is right for the establishment of a dedicated tourist police. He explained that various control functions, which are currently dispersed among multiple agencies, are often poorly coordinated, leading to delayed or insufficient responses. To address this, the new tourist police would bring together multiple bodies, including the National Revenue Agency, the Economic Police, and the Labor Inspectorate, to ensure more efficient local and national operations under the Ministry of Tourism.

The minister added that the project for this new body will be presented by the end of the year. On a related note, he also expressed concerns about the current state of transport infrastructure, particularly Burgas Airport. While the municipalities on the Southern Black Sea Coast are well-prepared for the season, Borshosh noted that the airport's connectivity has not seen significant improvements in terms of passenger flow or tourist numbers. He mentioned that discussions with airport operator Fraport are planned, with the expectation of a detailed report on their plans for 2025.

At the same meeting, Tihomir Yanakiev, the mayor of Sozopol, pointed out various challenges faced by the local municipalities. He highlighted issues related to tourist activity organization, including security, waste management, cultural programs, and the provision of additional police officers. He also proposed changes to the ESTI program to include small establishments, particularly those with 2-3 rooms, which often operate in the gray economy and do not pay tourist taxes. Yanakiev suggested these small businesses be allowed to opt for patent tax instead of other forms of taxation. Additionally, he reiterated the need for repairs to the Burgas - Sozopol road and the Chernomorets overpass.