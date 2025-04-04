Poll Shocker: Peevski's DPS Climbs to Second if Elections in Bulgaria Were Held Today

Politics | April 4, 2025, Friday // 17:08
Bulgaria: Poll Shocker: Peevski's DPS Climbs to Second if Elections in Bulgaria Were Held Today @Gallup

If parliamentary elections were held now in Bulgaria, GERB would emerge as the leading political force, with 23.8% of voters' support, according to a new survey by "Gallup International Balkan". The poll, conducted independently and financed by the agency itself, provides a snapshot of voter preferences at the beginning of April.

A shift in the competition for second place is evident, with “DPS – New Beginning” now ahead at 14.9%, followed closely by “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), which has 14.3%. “Revival” has seen a decrease in backing, placing it fourth with 11.4%.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP – United Left) also registered a decline, falling from 8.2% to 6.1%. Other formations trail behind: DPS-Dogan has 4.9%, There Is Such a People (TISP) – 4.6%, "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) – 4.5%, and “Greatness” – 3.6%. Parties with less than 1% support make up the remaining shares, the pollsters noted.

In terms of approval ratings for high-ranking officials, President Rumen Radev’s popularity saw a slight dip, from 47.9% in February to 45.5%. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov experienced a modest increase, with approval rising to 21.1%, while the Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, stands at 22%.

Among political party leaders, GERB’s Boyko Borissov holds the highest approval rating at 24.2%. The survey’s statistical margin of error is ±3.4% at a 95% confidence level for a 50% proportion.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, WCC-DB, DPS

Related Articles:

Survey Shows Decline in Trust Towards Bulgaria’s Political Institutions

A recent survey conducted by "Market Links" reveals a concerning decline in trust towards political institutions in Bulgaria

Politics | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:30

Political Turmoil in Bulgaria: Opposition Maneuvers for No-Confidence Votes

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has stated that the motion of no confidence against the government in Bulgaria is aimed at destabilizing the country

Politics | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 11:59

Borissov: GERB's Key Conditions for Government Support – Eurozone and the Recovery Plan

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, has emphasized that his party’s two main conditions for continuing their support for the government are membership in the eurozone

Politics | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05

Bulgarian Politics: DPS-Dogan to Continue Backing GERB Amid Political Tensions and Eurozone Concerns

The DPS-Dogan party will maintain its support for the GERB-led government in Bulgaria at least until it receives the convergence report on joining the eurozone

Politics | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:42

Borissov: No Confidence Vote Aims to Halt Bulgaria's Eurozone Progress

GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that the upcoming vote of no confidence is designed to obstruct Bulgaria's progress toward joining the Eurozone

Politics | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:22

New 'Greatness' Party Joins Bulgaria's Fragile Government as Budget Talks Intensify

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated that the Bulgarian government has been fragile from the outset and has grown even more fragile in recent times

Politics | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 10:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Report: Russia Remains the Key Threat to Bulgaria and NATO

Russia continues to pose the most serious and immediate threat to NATO and the European Union, according to the 2024 Report on the Status of the Defense and Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 14:17

Israeli Media Release Videos of Hostage with Bulgarian Citizenship Held by Hamas

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has published two videos featuring Matan Angrest, an Israeli soldier with Bulgarian citizenship

Politics | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 11:04

North Macedonia’s President in Sofia: Bulgaria’s Swift Aid Shows Power of Regional Solidarity

North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova expressed her appreciation to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev for the swift assistance Bulgaria provided following the deadly fire in Kocani last month

Politics | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 10:48

Bulgaria's President: More Arms for Ukraine Will Not Bring Victory, Only More Destruction

President Rumen Radev expressed skepticism about Ukraine’s chances of achieving military gains, even with increased financial and military support

Politics | April 4, 2025, Friday // 16:03

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Cannot Interfere in UK Spy Trial

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the country cannot interfere in the espionage case involving Bulgarian citizens in the United Kingdom

Politics | April 4, 2025, Friday // 14:14

Bulgarian President Radev Warns of Security Risks as Balkans Forum Tackles Terrorism and Migration

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, alongside Jordan's King Abdullah II, is hosting the third "Aqaba Process for the Balkans" high-level meeting in Sofia

Politics | April 4, 2025, Friday // 11:47
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria