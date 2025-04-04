Poll Shocker: Peevski's DPS Climbs to Second if Elections in Bulgaria Were Held Today

Survey Shows Decline in Trust Towards Bulgaria’s Political Institutions
A recent survey conducted by "Market Links" reveals a concerning decline in trust towards political institutions in Bulgaria
If parliamentary elections were held now in Bulgaria, GERB would emerge as the leading political force, with 23.8% of voters' support, according to a new survey by "Gallup International Balkan". The poll, conducted independently and financed by the agency itself, provides a snapshot of voter preferences at the beginning of April.
A shift in the competition for second place is evident, with “DPS – New Beginning” now ahead at 14.9%, followed closely by “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), which has 14.3%. “Revival” has seen a decrease in backing, placing it fourth with 11.4%.
The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP – United Left) also registered a decline, falling from 8.2% to 6.1%. Other formations trail behind: DPS-Dogan has 4.9%, There Is Such a People (TISP) – 4.6%, "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) – 4.5%, and “Greatness” – 3.6%. Parties with less than 1% support make up the remaining shares, the pollsters noted.
In terms of approval ratings for high-ranking officials, President Rumen Radev’s popularity saw a slight dip, from 47.9% in February to 45.5%. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov experienced a modest increase, with approval rising to 21.1%, while the Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, stands at 22%.
Among political party leaders, GERB’s Boyko Borissov holds the highest approval rating at 24.2%. The survey’s statistical margin of error is ±3.4% at a 95% confidence level for a 50% proportion.
