Bulgaria: Romanian Soldiers Found Fighting in Congo While on Parental Leave

An investigation by Romania’s Ministry of Defence has uncovered that hundreds of reservists and several active-duty soldiers worked as mercenaries in the Democratic Republic of Congo while on parental leave or after leaving active service, Euractiv reports. The inquiry revealed a total of 466 former military personnel, who had exited the armed forces due to age, resignation, or medical reasons, had signed contracts with private security firms operating in the African nation.

Among them, seven active-duty soldiers were found to have engaged in security-related work in the D.R. Congo between 2023 and early 2025, while officially on parental leave granted for child care. These individuals reportedly participated in operations under the leadership of Horațiu Potra, a known mercenary who previously provided security services to Călin Georgescu, a former pro-Russian presidential hopeful.

The Ministry of Defence emphasized that the soldiers’ actions breached multiple legal and regulatory norms, including unauthorized international travel and engaging in external activities incompatible with their military status. Disciplinary and administrative proceedings have been launched, and the case of one soldier has already been submitted to the Military Prosecutor's Office. Legal steps are also planned for the remaining six individuals.

Of the seven active-duty soldiers involved, four have since returned to their units, while three remain on parental leave. The Defence Ministry has moved to increase scrutiny over these cases, and further actions will depend on the prosecutors' findings.

In 2023 and 2024, 24 of the reservists previously involved in private security work abroad were reinstated into the Romanian military and are now serving in various units. Despite their prior affiliations, officials have determined that these individuals pose minimal risk to national security, as they occupy lower-ranking roles with limited access to sensitive information. Still, enhanced oversight and vetting procedures have been introduced to monitor these soldiers.

Defence Minister Angel Tîlvăr stated that he has mandated a thorough review of the circumstances that allowed such incidents to occur. He also called for the implementation of tighter control mechanisms to prevent similar breaches in the future.

