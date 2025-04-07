Bulgaria Braces for Wet and Windy Weekend, Snow Possible in the West

Rainy and colder weather is expected across Bulgaria over the weekend, with Sunday shaping up to be the less pleasant of the two days. According to the forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Sunday will bring overcast skies and widespread rain showers. Winds will shift from the northwest, increase in strength, and usher in noticeably colder air. Daytime temperatures will remain within a narrow range, mostly between 5° and 10°, though slightly higher in southeastern parts of the country.

Saturday morning will offer brief sunny spells and reduced cloud cover before giving way to increased cumulus and cumulonimbus development around and after midday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely in some areas. Winds will be light, blowing from the west-southwest. Minimum morning temperatures will range between 3° and 8°, with afternoon highs climbing to between 15° and 20°.

As the colder air continues to settle in on Sunday evening and into the night toward Monday, rain in the Fore-Balkan region and the higher valleys of Western Bulgaria may begin to mix with or transition into snow.