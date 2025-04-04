Bulgaria's President: More Arms for Ukraine Will Not Bring Victory, Only More Destruction

President Rumen Radev expressed skepticism about Ukraine’s chances of achieving military gains, even with increased financial and military support, during his remarks at the high-level "Aqaba Process for the Balkans III" meeting in Sofia. He said that had more voices of leaders and experts been heard earlier, the Ukrainian counteroffensive launched in 2023 — which he described as fatal — might have been avoided. Radev reiterated his position that providing additional funding and weapons to Ukraine would not bring success, but instead prolong destruction, cause more casualties, hinder peace efforts, and lead to further territorial losses for Ukraine.

The Bulgarian president warned that the international community must abandon the illusion that peace and security can be ensured for certain countries or regions at the expense of others. He emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation among state leaders to strengthen security, particularly at a time when threats are becoming more immediate and widespread. According to him, history has repeatedly shown that during global conflicts, no region can remain untouched, and isolated pockets of peace cannot exist.

The "Aqaba Process for the Balkans III" meeting, co-chaired by Bulgaria and Jordan, gathered nearly 30 delegations, including heads of state, government representatives, and officials from international organizations and diplomatic missions. King Abdullah II of Jordan and President Radev jointly welcomed the leaders of Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Albania, Kosovo, Croatia, and Serbia, as well as the Belgian interior minister, to the forum.

Established in 2015 by King Abdullah II, the Aqaba Process aims to tackle global challenges such as terrorism, radicalization, and illegal migration. This third high-level forum, focused on the Balkan region, underscores the area’s heightened sensitivity to security issues, given its proximity to military conflicts that contribute to trafficking, migration pressures, and extremist threats.

Radev noted that the Balkan countries are particularly vulnerable to the broader consequences of instability beyond their borders. He emphasized the importance of seeking shared solutions through platforms like the Aqaba Process and highlighted the need for a collective understanding of regional and global security risks.