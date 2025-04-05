Coalition of the Willing Demands Quick Response from Russia on Ceasefire Proposal
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, speaking at a joint press conference with UK counterpart David Lammy, stated that the coalition of the willing, which supports Ukraine, is urging Russia to either accept or reject a ceasefire proposal without delay. The coalition is prepared to explore options for monitoring the ceasefire, but they are currently demanding a clear response from Moscow, even if it is a refusal. Barrot emphasized the need for Russia to provide an answer, which could either be affirmative or negative, and he called for the response to come quickly.
Barrot expressed skepticism about Russia's willingness to agree to a ceasefire, citing Russia’s ongoing military actions and recent decisions. He pointed to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, including airstrikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and his recent announcement of a conscription of 160,000 soldiers, marking the largest military call-up in 14 years. According to Barrot, these actions demonstrate Putin's lack of interest in peace and negotiations.
While Ukraine has shown a willingness to make significant concessions, agreeing to the US proposal for an unconditional ceasefire, Russia continues to violate the arrangement. Barrot accused Russia of continuing its strikes on energy infrastructure and war crimes, while failing to provide a clear response on the ceasefire issue.
Barrot also confirmed that military leaders from several countries within the coalition of the willing would visit Ukraine on April 4 to discuss security guarantees. He explained that one of the key objectives of their visit is to strengthen the Ukrainian military, which he sees as crucial for any long-term peace settlement. This would also involve coordinating with the US and other partners to establish scenarios for monitoring any potential ceasefire.
The ongoing conflict has seen NATO evaluate the balance of power on the battlefield, with some concerns about Russia's potential for a breakthrough. There are also indications that Russia is stockpiling missiles for a new round of strikes on Ukraine. Meanwhile, Putin’s envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, recently accused Ukraine of violating the ceasefire during his visit to the US, though this claim has been widely disputed.
